In the end, the news was confirmed: «The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano has appointed Alessandro Giuli as president of the MAXXI Foundation – National Museum of XXI Century Arts, based in Rome» as per the MIC’s meager statement. «The minister thanks Giovanna Melandri, whose mandate expired on 1 November, for the work she has done.

The appointment of the new president Giuli will take effect from 12 December 2022″.

Ironically, the announcement comes just the day before the press conference of Giovanna Melandri – current president and whose mandate has however expired – who will talk about her ten years at the helm of the Roman museum.

Giuli, 47 years old, a degree in philosophy and a debut on Giuliano Ferrara’s «Il Foglio» of which he was also deputy director and then co-director in 2017. He is a political journalist for Libero, a well-known face on TV where he is often a guest of talks of politics and current affairs and where he also hosted the “Seconda Linea” program on Rai Due, which ended however after two episodes. In his curriculum vitae there is no experience in managing cultural heritage but he has published several books, including: «Il passo delle oche. The unresolved identity of the post-fascists» (Einaudi), «Sovereignism for beginners. Individuals and power between identity and integration», «’And the Magna Madre came: the rites, the cult and the action of Cybele Romana» dedicated to the archaic traditions of ancient Rome.

The “Il Grande Maxxi” project was recently launched for the Roman museum with a loan of 42 million euros which provides for the doubling of the museum area.

«The leap from veltronism to melonism could not be more alienating» they said last night in the corridors of the Maxxi. Also because Melandri, 60, was Minister of Culture. Giuli, on the other hand, has never dreamed so big. But as a young reporter when they asked him “what do you want to do when you grow up, he confessed: one day I’ll take care of museums, cultural heritage, libraries”. Here he is satisfied.