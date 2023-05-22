Alessandro Manzoni died 150 years ago, the memory of Mattarella in Milan: “It is a sign of Italy’s gratitude”

On May 22, 1873, Alessandro Manzoni died in Milan. 150 years have passed since his death and the city remembers him with a schedule of events involving the most important cultural institutions. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, also participates in the commemorations, with a tribute scheduled at the Monumental Cemetery and in the writer’s historic home.

Today at 12, at the Famedio of the Monumental Cemetery, the laying of a wreath will be held at the funeral monument of Alessandro Manzoni. Then in the afternoon, at 4 pm, the President of the Republic will visit Casa Manzoni (via Gerolamo Morone, 1). The Civic Wind Orchestra will perform the national anthem in the courtyard. In the Sala Rossa – also present a representation of male and female students from the two city schools named after Alessandro Manzoni – institutional greetings will be held by the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana and the president of Casa Manzoni Angelo Star.

Manzoni was born on March 7, 1785 – to Giulia Beccaria (nephew of Cesare Beccaria) and the aristocrat don Pietro Manzoni – in Milan where he then spent most of his life with the exception of his childhood in the Lecco area. Just the Lecco area and its surroundings were a source of great inspiration for Manzoni, so much so that he set the Promessi Sposi on its branch of Lake Como, and used the Lombard province as a counterpoint to what he defined as “chaotic Milan”. Just the Betrothed are the most famous work of the writer which was originally published in a first edition (of 1821-1823) with the title of Fermo and Lucia. The writer will also spend a short time in Paris, to then return definitively to Milan. In 1813 he bought the house in via Morone 1, 350 meters from the Teatro della Scala, which became his residence until his death. Today Casa Manzoni has been transformed into a museum that illustrates the life and works of the writer and is open to the public