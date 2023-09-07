Alexander Abreu Presents His New Album ‘Pueblo Griffo’ to a Crowd of Fans and Journalists

Alexander Abreu Presents New Album “Pueblo Griffo” in Havana

HAVANA – Renowned Cuban musician Alexander Abreu presented his latest album, “Pueblo Griffo,” at the Miramar cafe in Havana. The event was attended by members of his Havana D’Primera orchestra, journalists, and supporters.

Abreu, who also celebrated his 47th birthday on the same day, dedicated the album to his hometown of Pueblo Griffo in Cienfuegos province. The album, produced with great love and passion, showcases Abreu’s talent in the popular dance music scene.

“Pueblo Griffo” features 12 songs written by Abreu at different points in his career. The album offers a well-rounded and complete experience, maintaining the same musical style as his previous works. Although the album does not break new ground, it captivates listeners with its rhythmic execution, solid discourse, and elaborate conceptual design.

This latest release adds to Abreu’s impressive discography, which includes albums such as “Haciendo Historia” (2009), “Pasaporte” (2012), “Around the World” (2015), and “Cantor del Pueblo” (2018). Throughout his career, Abreu has consistently delivered high-quality music that combines tradition and innovation, positioning himself at the forefront of Cuban music.

In a conversation with Cuban News 360, Abreu discussed his participation in the Sindicato del ritmo project, where he collaborates with other Cuban musicians and international artists such as Emmanuel del Real from Café Tacvba. Through this project, they reinterpret Latin pop rock classics, showcasing the rich cultural fusion that defines today’s world music.

Abreu’s album presentation was followed by a birthday celebration, complete with a cake and festive songs. He blew out the candles knowing that “Pueblo Griffo” is ready to ignite the dance floors, as dancers eagerly await the opportunity to groove to his latest creation.

Overall, “Pueblo Griffo” exemplifies Abreu’s commitment to Cuban music and his continuous exploration of new collaborations, ensuring his lasting influence on the national and international music scene.

