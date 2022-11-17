Science and structure are subtly displayed through the dissection, deconstruction and reconstruction of tailoring.
The supernatural, the universe and the night sky come alive,
Soft colors that are as evocative as sunset clouds come.
LOOK 01
Black wool deconstructed off-the-shoulder tailored bodice worn with a black silk twill ruched asymmetrical bud skirt.
LOOK 02
Black wool cropped tailored jacket and deconstructed asymmetric draped skirt with white cotton poplin shirt.
LOOK 03
Geometric freehand print polyester faille one-shoulder dress,
Trimmed with cutout detailing at the waist and an asymmetrical draped skirt.
LOOK 04
Black wool tailored blazer,
Embellished with cutout details at the back and black leather Harness details, paired with tonal slim bootcut trousers.
LOOK 05
Geometric print polyester faille one-sleeve dress featuring a ruffled neckline detail and flared skirt.
Print details from Double Diamond, 2008 Charles Arnoldi. © Charles Arnoldi. Courtesy of Charles Arnoldi.
LOOK 06
Double-breasted tailored jacket in dusty pink wool worn with tonal wide-leg pants.
LOOK 07
Cropped black wool trompe l’oeil tailored jacket with tonal deconstructed tailored pencil skirt.
LOOK 08
Light purple trompe l’oeil print polyester faille dress featuring cut V neck detail and flared hem.
LOOK 09
Black wool draped tailored jacket and tapered trousers with white cotton poplin shirt.
LOOK 10
White cotton trompe l’oeil printed polyester faille tunic dress featuring an asymmetric draped flared skirt.
LOOK 11
Oversized coat in military green cotton with patch pockets, paired with a black leather slit skirt.
LOOK 12
Rib knit dress in white featuring cut-out detailing at waist and tubular skirt hem.
LOOK 13
Black leather corset and bud skirt.
LOOK 14
Cotton twill oversized parka in ivory featuring a bud skirt design throughout.
LOOK 15
Light yellow leather dress featuring a V-neckline, cutout detail at the lower back and a bud-shaped skirt.
LOOK 16
Black leather and silver-tone metal eyelet cropped biker jacket with asymmetric pleated skirt in ivory polyester faille.
LOOK 17
Cable knit sweater with Harness detail in ivory wool worn with a black leather bud skirt.
LOOK 18
Ivory polyester faille tunic dress featuring asymmetric ruched flared skirt throughout.
LOOK 19
White heavy cotton poplin shirtdress with silver-tone metal eyelet Harness detail and flared hem.
LOOK 20
Black wool sleeveless tailored dress,
Embellished with silver-tone metal eyelet Harness detail and worn with a white thick cotton poplin sleeveless shirt dress.
LOOK 21
White heavy cotton poplin shirtdress with flared hem and black leather and silver metal eyelet Harness hardware.
LOOK 22
White thick cotton poplin cocoon shirt,
Embellished with silver metal eyelet Harness detail and black leather tapered trousers.
LOOK 23
Ivory leather trench coat featuring flared skirt.
LOOK 24
White heavy cotton poplin sleeveless shirt dress,
Decorated with cut-out details at the waist and Harness hardware in black leather and silver-tone metal eyelets.
LOOK 25
Off-the-shoulder denim jacket and jeans in blue.
LOOK 26
Tulle pleated sundress featuring silver-tone metallic sequins and crystal embroidery.
LOOK 27
Blue deconstructed denim jacket and slit pencil skirt.
LOOK 28
Powder blue tulle tulle tulle bustier dress embellished with silver sequins and crystal meteor shower embroidery, paired with a powder blue cashmere turtleneck sweater with oversized sleeves and cutout details.
LOOK 29
Cropped trompe l’oeil tailored jacket in ivory wool with cutout details worn with tonal deconstructed tailored skirt.
LOOK 30
Deconstructed wool tailored cape in black. Notched sleeves and slit skirt throughout.
LOOK 31
Black wool and Parisian tailored jacket,
Puffed skirt detailing at waist paired with asymmetric draped skirt in black Parisian muslin.
LOOK 32
Asymmetric Parisian draped one-shoulder dress in black featuring silver-tone sequins and crystal comet embroidery throughout.
LOOK 33
Black wool deconstructed tailored open neck dress with men’s frock tail at the tail.
LOOK 34
Single-breasted black wool tailored blazer and wide-leg pants featuring silver-tone sequins and crystal stars embroidered throughout.
LOOK 35
Lyons lace dress in black featuring cut-out detailing at waist and bud-shaped skirt.
LOOK 36
Black wool sleeveless tuxedo jacket with tonal satin lapels,
Shoulder cutout detail and Lyonnaise lace trim, paired with tonal slim bootcut trousers.
LOOK 37
Ivory Lyons lace dress featuring cut-out detailing at the waist and intarsia embroidery throughout.
LOOK 38
Black wool tailored blazer,
Embellished with a cutout at the waist and crystal Harness embroidery, worn with tonal bootcut trousers.
LOOK 39
Black crepe dress featuring crystal Harness embroidery.
LOOK 40
Black tulle dress featuring silver-tone sequins and crystal starry embroidery throughout.
LOOK 41
Deconstructed tailored gown in black wool and satin featuring an asymmetric draped skirt.
LOOK 42
Polyester grosgrain cropped top and asymmetric ruched bud skirt in dusty pink featuring sequin embroidery in silver-tone throughout.
LOOK 43
Double-breasted tailored blazer and wide-leg pants in ivory wool with silver-tone sequins and crystal stars embroidered.
LOOK 44
Pastel blue tulle strapless dress featuring cutout waist detail and crystal Harness embroidery.
shoes
Black and ivory leather platform ankle boots, black leather platform ankle boots with silver-tone metal eyelets, meteor shower embroidery, and starry sky embroidery. Black leather knee-length and crotch-length platform boots. Black leather Punk sandals and Punk mules. Leather stiletto sandals in black and dusty pink. Double strap platform sandals and mules in black satin, ivory leather and embroidered crystal fragments.
jewelry
Broken earring sets, bracelets, stackable rings in antiqued silver-tone or gold-tone metal, black lacquer. Choker and choker in antiqued silver-tone metal and black resin. Faceted earrings and ring in antiqued silver-tone metal and black resin. Molten metal earrings and necklaces in antiqued silver or gold metal. Eyelet earrings and ring in antiqued silver-tone metal. Gemstone pendant in antiqued silver-tone metal. Cosmic star clips, rings and chokers in antiqued silver-tone metal and crystal embellishments.
gloves
Padded leather Slash bag with antiqued silver metal ring. Jeweled Hobo bag in leather with a ring in antiqued silver or gold metal. The Bow bag is available in solid colour, quilted leather with embossed stamp logo and silver metal eyelets. The Penny bag is available in solid, quilted leather with an embossed stamp logo and silver metal buckle with punk studs. Jeweled Hobo bag in leather with a ring in antiqued silver or gold metal. The ring clutch is decorated with embroidery of meteor showers, shooting stars and crystal fragments. The Curve clutch is embellished with crystal-studded embroidery.