Science and structure are subtly displayed through the dissection, deconstruction and reconstruction of tailoring.

The supernatural, the universe and the night sky come alive,

Soft colors that are as evocative as sunset clouds come.

LOOK 01

Black wool deconstructed off-the-shoulder tailored bodice worn with a black silk twill ruched asymmetrical bud skirt.

LOOK 02

Black wool cropped tailored jacket and deconstructed asymmetric draped skirt with white cotton poplin shirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 03

Geometric freehand print polyester faille one-shoulder dress,

Trimmed with cutout detailing at the waist and an asymmetrical draped skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 04

Black wool tailored blazer,

Embellished with cutout details at the back and black leather Harness details, paired with tonal slim bootcut trousers.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 05

Geometric print polyester faille one-sleeve dress featuring a ruffled neckline detail and flared skirt.

Print details from Double Diamond, 2008 Charles Arnoldi. © Charles Arnoldi. Courtesy of Charles Arnoldi.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 06

Double-breasted tailored jacket in dusty pink wool worn with tonal wide-leg pants.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 07

Cropped black wool trompe l’oeil tailored jacket with tonal deconstructed tailored pencil skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 08

Light purple trompe l’oeil print polyester faille dress featuring cut V neck detail and flared hem.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 09

Black wool draped tailored jacket and tapered trousers with white cotton poplin shirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 10

White cotton trompe l’oeil printed polyester faille tunic dress featuring an asymmetric draped flared skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 11

Oversized coat in military green cotton with patch pockets, paired with a black leather slit skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 12

Rib knit dress in white featuring cut-out detailing at waist and tubular skirt hem.

LOOK 13

Black leather corset and bud skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 14

Cotton twill oversized parka in ivory featuring a bud skirt design throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 15

Light yellow leather dress featuring a V-neckline, cutout detail at the lower back and a bud-shaped skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 16

Black leather and silver-tone metal eyelet cropped biker jacket with asymmetric pleated skirt in ivory polyester faille.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 17

Cable knit sweater with Harness detail in ivory wool worn with a black leather bud skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 18

Ivory polyester faille tunic dress featuring asymmetric ruched flared skirt throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 19

White heavy cotton poplin shirtdress with silver-tone metal eyelet Harness detail and flared hem.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 20

Black wool sleeveless tailored dress,

Embellished with silver-tone metal eyelet Harness detail and worn with a white thick cotton poplin sleeveless shirt dress.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 21

White heavy cotton poplin shirtdress with flared hem and black leather and silver metal eyelet Harness hardware.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 22

White thick cotton poplin cocoon shirt,

Embellished with silver metal eyelet Harness detail and black leather tapered trousers.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 23

Ivory leather trench coat featuring flared skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 24

White heavy cotton poplin sleeveless shirt dress,

Decorated with cut-out details at the waist and Harness hardware in black leather and silver-tone metal eyelets.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 25

Off-the-shoulder denim jacket and jeans in blue.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 26

Tulle pleated sundress featuring silver-tone metallic sequins and crystal embroidery.

LOOK 27

Blue deconstructed denim jacket and slit pencil skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 28

Powder blue tulle tulle tulle bustier dress embellished with silver sequins and crystal meteor shower embroidery, paired with a powder blue cashmere turtleneck sweater with oversized sleeves and cutout details.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 29

Cropped trompe l’oeil tailored jacket in ivory wool with cutout details worn with tonal deconstructed tailored skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 30

Deconstructed wool tailored cape in black. Notched sleeves and slit skirt throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 31

Black wool and Parisian tailored jacket,

Puffed skirt detailing at waist paired with asymmetric draped skirt in black Parisian muslin.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 32

Asymmetric Parisian draped one-shoulder dress in black featuring silver-tone sequins and crystal comet embroidery throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 33

Black wool deconstructed tailored open neck dress with men’s frock tail at the tail.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 34

Single-breasted black wool tailored blazer and wide-leg pants featuring silver-tone sequins and crystal stars embroidered throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 35

Lyons lace dress in black featuring cut-out detailing at waist and bud-shaped skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 36

Black wool sleeveless tuxedo jacket with tonal satin lapels,

Shoulder cutout detail and Lyonnaise lace trim, paired with tonal slim bootcut trousers.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 37

Ivory Lyons lace dress featuring cut-out detailing at the waist and intarsia embroidery throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 38

Black wool tailored blazer,

Embellished with a cutout at the waist and crystal Harness embroidery, worn with tonal bootcut trousers.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 39

Black crepe dress featuring crystal Harness embroidery.

See also The classicists returning to the Athena Nova network Alexander McQueen

LOOK 40

Black tulle dress featuring silver-tone sequins and crystal starry embroidery throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 41

Deconstructed tailored gown in black wool and satin featuring an asymmetric draped skirt.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 42

Polyester grosgrain cropped top and asymmetric ruched bud skirt in dusty pink featuring sequin embroidery in silver-tone throughout.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 43

Double-breasted tailored blazer and wide-leg pants in ivory wool with silver-tone sequins and crystal stars embroidered.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 44

Pastel blue tulle strapless dress featuring cutout waist detail and crystal Harness embroidery.

Alexander McQueen

shoes

Black and ivory leather platform ankle boots, black leather platform ankle boots with silver-tone metal eyelets, meteor shower embroidery, and starry sky embroidery. Black leather knee-length and crotch-length platform boots. Black leather Punk sandals and Punk mules. Leather stiletto sandals in black and dusty pink. Double strap platform sandals and mules in black satin, ivory leather and embroidered crystal fragments.

jewelry

Broken earring sets, bracelets, stackable rings in antiqued silver-tone or gold-tone metal, black lacquer. Choker and choker in antiqued silver-tone metal and black resin. Faceted earrings and ring in antiqued silver-tone metal and black resin. Molten metal earrings and necklaces in antiqued silver or gold metal. Eyelet earrings and ring in antiqued silver-tone metal. Gemstone pendant in antiqued silver-tone metal. Cosmic star clips, rings and chokers in antiqued silver-tone metal and crystal embellishments.

gloves

Padded leather Slash bag with antiqued silver metal ring. Jeweled Hobo bag in leather with a ring in antiqued silver or gold metal. The Bow bag is available in solid colour, quilted leather with embossed stamp logo and silver metal eyelets. The Penny bag is available in solid, quilted leather with an embossed stamp logo and silver metal buckle with punk studs. Jeweled Hobo bag in leather with a ring in antiqued silver or gold metal. The ring clutch is decorated with embroidery of meteor showers, shooting stars and crystal fragments. The Curve clutch is embellished with crystal-studded embroidery.