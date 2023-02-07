Back to official. Focusing on the precise tailoring, proportions and silhouettes of menswear, it explores beauty and strength. Subverting the classics, presenting simple and clean, strict and precise, or flamboyant and interesting forms. The jacket is detailed with cutouts and a cutout at the back to focus on the body itself. The high rise elongates the leg, creating a silhouette that’s the antithesis of the label’s classic ultra-low-rise pants. Kilts and overalls are reimagined from McQueen’s earlier designs. Orchid – this cultivated flower, is the most important pattern in this series. Prints, weaves and embroideries are as sophisticated as tailoring, subtly adorning ready-to-wear. The recognizable new McQueen Logo seal is also presented in this series.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 01

Tailored bodice in black wool balasieu and double-pleated gown wide-leg trousers,

Team it with a white cotton poplin shirt and a black leather tie.

LOOK 02

Black cashmere double-breasted tailored coat and double-pleated wide-leg trousers, paired with a white cotton poplin shirt.

LOOK 03

Dropped shoulders shirt in white cotton poplin with folded detail and trousers in black wool gabardine with folded detail.

LOOK 04

Double-breasted tailored jacket in navy blue wool and mohair, kilt and smoking pants,

Paired with silver metal McQueen Logo stamp badge.

LOOK 05

Black wool cashmere oversized cocoon coat, black wool balasieu tailored bodice and

Double pleated dress wide-leg trousers with a white cotton poplin shirt and black leather tie.

LOOK 06

Black and white wool houndstooth double-breasted tailored jacket and double-pleated wide-leg trousers.

LOOK 07

Carbon wool speckled check double-breasted tailored jacket and double-pleated wide-leg trousers.

LOOK 08

Dropped shoulder cut trench coat in light beige cotton gabardine with tonal embroidered McQueen Logo stamp.

Team it with a white cotton poplin shirt, black leather tie and wide-leg pants.

LOOK 09

Textured wool and sharkskin tailored bodysuit in grey. Cut-out detailing at waist.

LOOK 10

Navy polyester grosgrain dropped-shoulder trench coat with white cotton poplin shirt, black leather tie and wide-leg pants.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 11

Double-breasted tailored jacket and trousers in plaster viscose cady with black orchid motifs.

LOOK 12

Ivory and black wool paneled orchid intarsia sweater,

Wear it with a black wool gabardine kilt and smoking pants.

LOOK 13

Plaster polyester grosgrain cocoon sleeve parka and jacquard leggings, both featuring black orchid motifs.

LOOK 14

Black leather padded jacket, ivory and black wool cashmere paneled orchid intarsia sweater,

Wear it with black cotton gabardine folded detail shorts and black orchid jacuzzi leggings in plaster.

LOOK 15

Black orchid silhouette quilted parka in khaki nylon,

Wear it with khaki orchid silhouette jacquard leggings.

LOOK 16

Yellow and khaki cotton poplin paneled orchid silhouette drop-shoulder shirt.

Wear it with black cotton gabardine fold detail shorts and black viscose jersey leggings.

LOOK 17

Black orchid silhouette quilted bomber jacket in khaki nylon,

Wear it with black cotton gabardine folded detail shorts and khaki orchid silhouette jacquard leggings.

LOOK 18

Indigo denim drape-detailed overalls.

LOOK 19

Red wool cashmere oversized cocoon coat and black wool gabardine smoking pants,

Team it with a white cotton poplin shirt and a black leather tie.

LOOK 20

Patchwork indigo and black denim zipped jacket and jeans.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 21

Red and black viscose jacquard top in ink floral pattern,

Wear it with a black wool gabardine kilt and smoking pants.

LOOK 22

Red and ink viscose cady printed single-breasted tailored jacket,

Wear it with a black silk poplin shirt and red viscose cady smoking pants.

LOOK 23

Tailored gown in black wool balasieu. Cut-out detailing at waist.

LOOK 24

Black magnolia motif embroidered cutout vest worn with high-waisted trousers in black wool balasieu.

LOOK 25

Tailored coat and smoking trousers in black wool balasieu with cut-out detail.

LOOK 26

White jacquard vest with a black orchid pattern,

Wear it with high-waisted dress trousers in black wool balasieu.

LOOK 27

Tailored tuxedo blazer in black wool balasseur,

Embroidered red orchid motif at back, paired with black wool balasseur gown trousers.

LOOK 28

Single-breasted tailored jacket in black and red orchid jacquard.

Wear it with a black silk poplin shirt and red jacquard smoking pants.

LOOK 29

Tailored bodice in black wool balasieu worn with double-pleated gown wide-leg trousers.

LOOK 30

Black and red orchid-patterned jacquard double-breasted coat at the waist.

Team it with a black silk poplin shirt and black jacquard smoking pants.

Alexander McQueen

LOOK 31

Black wool gabardine double breasted tailored sleeveless jacket,

Wear it with a black and red orchid jacquard kilt.

LOOK 32

Single-breasted coat in black wool balasieu with narrow waist.

It is embroidered with red orchids and paired with bipleated wide-leg pants in black wool balasieu.

shoes

Black leather ankle boots from Stack. Black leather Tread brogues and Tread Slick Moto booties. Black leather Wander booties.

jewelry

Earrings set in silver-tone metal with rhinestones, and earrings set in black varnish jade and rhinestones. Evening earrings and ring with stacked design in silver-tone and gold-tone metal. Stacked earrings set, rings and bracelets in silver-tone metal, gold-tone metal and black lacquer. Silver metal Logo stamp badge.

gloves

The Grip patchwork denim mini bag. Black and khaki leather The Edge Duffle bag. Black leather tote bag from The Edge Tote. Khaki ring clutch from The Knuckle Clutch. Black ring bag from The Knuckle Satchel. Khaki nylon quilted backpack with logo stamp and black leather details from The Harness.