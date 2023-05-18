Alexander McQueen Alexander McQueen presented the 520 selection series

Love is loyal to the heart, brave to express, love has nothing to do with form, and transcends the world. Continuing Alexander McQueen’s bold and subversive design style, this 520 selection series interprets the declaration of love with the brand’s iconic Knuckle ring element.

The elements of the Knuckle ring are inspired by the spirit and style of London street culture, juxtaposing urban aesthetics with exquisite details, and showing a style expression that comes from the heart and is loyal to oneself.

The newly launched Biker Jeweled Satchel and The Knuckle Satchel handbags use a Knuckle metal ring with a detachable casual style canvas material or a delicate leather wide strap to create a variety of style contrasts, transcend gender definitions, and show individual strength. The classic Jeweled Satchel handbag is made of leather and decorated with antique gold and silver Knuckle metal rings. This series of handbags can be carried on the shoulder, cross-body or held by the Knuckle metal ring, with a casual shape, full of personality and self-expression.

