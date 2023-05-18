Home » Alexander McQueen Alexander McQueen presented the 520 selection series
Entertainment

Alexander McQueen Alexander McQueen presented the 520 selection series

by admin

Love is loyal to the heart, brave to express, love has nothing to do with form, and transcends the world. Continuing Alexander McQueen’s bold and subversive design style, this 520 selection series interprets the declaration of love with the brand’s iconic Knuckle ring element.

The elements of the Knuckle ring are inspired by the spirit and style of London street culture, juxtaposing urban aesthetics with exquisite details, and showing a style expression that comes from the heart and is loyal to oneself.

The newly launched Biker Jeweled Satchel and The Knuckle Satchel handbags use a Knuckle metal ring with a detachable casual style canvas material or a delicate leather wide strap to create a variety of style contrasts, transcend gender definitions, and show individual strength. The classic Jeweled Satchel handbag is made of leather and decorated with antique gold and silver Knuckle metal rings. This series of handbags can be carried on the shoulder, cross-body or held by the Knuckle metal ring, with a casual shape, full of personality and self-expression.

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

Biker Jeweled Satchel Gloves, The Knuckle Satchel Gloves, The Knuckle Twisted Gloves

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

Jeweled Satchel gloves

Star interpretation

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

alexander mcqueen

Qi Wei, Joey Yung, Qiao Xin, Zhuang Dafei, Charlene Choi, Zhang Yifan, Qing Lian, etc.

See also  Zheng Yunlong Appears in "The Willow Waves Hearing the Orioles" Shanghai Road Show to talk about the new feelings of the screen debut - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

PUMA x 8enjamin new joint series is officially...

Pakistan: Police surround Khan’s house at end of...

The meetings of La Stampa at the Book...

Harvard economist vs doctor: Larreta and Patricia Bullrich...

“One Thought First Seeing the Ballad of Jinyi”...

We must strengthen efforts in plant health

Israel mobilizes police ahead of controversial march in...

UPPERVOID Releases New 2023 Summer Collection Lookbook

“He falls down a slide”: opposition rejection of...

“Monster”, a touching drama at the height of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy