Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2022 Collection: A Detailed Review

The Alexander McQueen Fall 2021 collection is a sight to behold, featuring clean and slim classic tailoring with straight lines and patchwork details. Traditional men’s fabrics such as gray and black background stripes, grainy fabrics, sharkskin texture, and Prince of Wales plaid are used to create stunning pieces. The collection is based on utilitarian details, with cotton and wool shirts and trench coats decorated with pockets.

Corsets and moto leather pieces are trimmed with recycled leather fringe in classic black, silver, and gold. The Harness dress features oversized bows, knotted details, and knotted buttons as a homage to custom workshops and embossed tailoring styles. Floral prints, jacquards, and embroideries reference Dutch Old Master paintings, with chiaroscuro effects, weaving, and intarsia.

The collection also features crystal spindle braid and chain embroidery, inspired by ceremonial dress. The Alexander McQueen Seal logo, inspired by the Tudor rose and nature, is a mark and symbol of the brand. The Fall 2021 collection includes 42 unique looks, each showcasing the brand’s exploration and subversion of silhouettes.

Accessories for the collection include Armadillo black leather boots, Armadillo black and silver leather ankle boots, and a variety of mules and sandals. The collection also features a range of gloves and handbags, each adorned with unique details and embellishments.

The jewelry in the Fall 2021 collection includes modernist gold-tone metal earrings and double rings, as well as beam silver metal earrings, open bracelets, and rings.

Overall, the Alexander McQueen Fall 2021 collection is a celebration of traditional tailoring, innovative details, and unique silhouettes that pay homage to the brand’s rich history and iconic style.