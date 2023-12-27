Alexander the Great and the East, two worlds for a great empire

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 170 artefacts from the most important museum institutions in the world, including the Hermitage. Two rooms; the monumental Atrium and the Meridiana Hall. €600,000 allocated by the European Union and €200,000 by the Japanese Asahi Shimbun network for the construction site for the restoration of the large Mosaic of the Battle of Issus which depicts Alexander riding Bucephalus throwing himself against Darius, coming from the house of the Faun in Pompeii. These are the numbers of the exhibition “Alexander the Great and the East” in Naples, National Archaeological Museum, until August 28th.

Alexander (356 323 BC) the young Macedonian who in the ancient world was able to pursue a vision of unity and knowledge of peoples and lands interpreted not only from the eye of the leader but from those of a “researcher”. His conquest was aimed at the battlefields and by a thirst for knowledge of foreign lands and cultures that under his rule were able to merge and influence each other. In fact, he had following him not only soldiers but scientists and scholars who wrote down the visions of exotic worlds that they intended to magnify in an example of ante-litteram inclusion. From his passing into history he was never forgotten again and the figure of him, who also appears in the Koran, has since then been greeted with the nickname of Magnus.

MANN

For Paolo Giulierini, director of MANN: “On the one hand we have the most spectacular and cultured of the exhibitions, that of Alessandro, the symbol of the meeting between West and East and on the other an extremely complex construction site relating to the Mosaic which is certainly one of the most important that antiquity has passed on to us, with which we started with the second phase of restoration. In these eight years of activity, MANN has created 300 exhibitions all over the world. We are redeveloping many spaces; in September we will have the opening of the Pompeian technological section. There are some extraordinary scenarios on the horizon. We have artefacts from the Louvre, the Thessalonica Museum of Greece and the British Museum in London. We are honored to reveal the Ceccanti loan, it is an extraordinary armor the likes of which do not exist in traditional museums. This exhibition aims to be a messenger of culture. It talks about a journey, a meeting of peoples and it also represents all the communities that are present in Naples.”

Alexander the Great and the East on display at the Mann in Naples

Scientific project

The scientific project is entrusted to Filippo Coarelli, professor emeritus of archeology and member of the Accademia dei Lincei and Eugenio Lo Sardo, senior official of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and researcher. Together they had previously curated the Eureka exhibition which showcased the great scientific revolutions of Alexandria and the Hellenistic world. Coarelli underlines: “From an aesthetic point of view the exhibition has a notable impact and through this passage you can pause and delve deeper into the contents. Alexander the Great is a very difficult and very controversial character. What do we need to bring out? The figure of the general, the great leader, or the character who attempted, not always successfully, to resolve the problem of inclusion? A very current problem. It was rare for a Greek to deal with this topic, but Alexander went all the way, married a Persian woman and asked his collaborators to marry others. He dressed partly in the oriental style, retaining his prerogatives as King such as the diadem. This attempt to integrate a huge world can be seen as very current. Create an empire in which the various ethnic groups confronted each other, knew each other, appreciated each other or at least tolerated each other.”

Alexander the Great and the East Naples, National Archaeological Museum, until 28 August 2023 www.mann-napoli.it

