Led by model Jade Hsu, and directed and photographed by legendary photographer Steven Klein, alexanderwang 2023 spring series advertising blockbuster is officially released. The blockbuster focuses on the heroine wearing this season’s new products, telling the story of her interacting with the “wild octopus” in the water and taming it, in order to show the courage of the “king” alpha women to keep forging ahead and open up new fields.

As a highlight of alexanderwang brand DNA, crystal embellishment has been properly explored and applied in new products and fabrics this season. The combination of crystal beads and sequins redefines fabrics such as sporty nylon, denim, utilitarian knit and poplin, and creates a scaly shape with a wet feeling. The dreamy and smart details are designed to extend the plasticity and stacking possibilities of single products, or to inject the concept of “second skin” into each single product. alexanderwang hopes that through the interpretation of this season, it will highlight the ethereal feeling of immersion in the water.

As an extension of the Holiday 2023 collection, draped dresses previously crafted in premium cotton jersey are reinvented this season in poplin and can be layered with swimwear. Poplin fabric is innovatively applied to traditional swimwear. The fabric is both waterproof and functional, and it is an essential layering item in spring and summer; while the more traditional shiny swimwear Lycra fabric is combined with a draped dress skirt and ruched jumpsuits, classics are reimagined in new ways.

Inspired by the different looks presented in different scenes in the image blockbuster, the spring series shows the transformation process of the “King” girl from the beach to the dinner party. The new seamless crystal fabric that can be layered is gorgeous and bold, injecting flexibility into the changeable shape, and giving the “king” girl the confidence to control any occasion.

This season’s accessories are performed in a variety of materials such as leather, crystal and denim, while expanding on the basis of vortex Lycra sneakers. In addition, two new high-heeled sandals, nudie and pom, are launched this season. nudie sandals with invisible straps that allow the feet to be adjusted to an optimal position and create the illusion of no laces. Inspired by the design of household bath balls, pom sandals subvert the unique evening shoes, playfully create luxurious party accessories, and even have the same style of evening bags to choose from.

The alexanderwang 2023 spring collection is now available on the official website, Tmall flagship store, WeChat official boutique mini program and offline stores.

Disclaimer: No animals were used in this shoot, the simulated octopus was produced by Vincent Van Dyke Effects.

specialthank you

Photographer/Videographer: Steven Klein

Styling: Alex Wang

Hairstyle: Akki Shirakawa

Costume: Kabuki

Special Effects: Vincent Van Dyke Effects

Set Design: Ciara Jade Dockery