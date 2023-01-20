Home Entertainment “Alfa Romeo Certified” is born, the used car guaranteed by the house
ROME – With the aim of transforming the experience of buying a used car into a “brand experience” comparable to the purchase of a new car, the international project “Alfa Romeo Certified” was born. The exclusive initiative, kicking off in Italy and soon extended to other European markets, will allow all enthusiasts of the snake brand to choose a second-hand vehicle in complete serenity that has been carefully selected, checked and certified directly by the parent company.

All “Alfa Romeo Certified” used vehicles are subjected to scrupulous checks with over 120 “check points” by the company’s specialized technicians (from bodywork to electronics, safety equipment and mechanics). In the event of any anomalies, then, the restoration is carried out exclusively with the use of official spare parts to guarantee that the vehicle is always in perfect condition and in full efficiency. Thanks to the strictness of the controls, “Alfa Romeo Certified” allows the brand to offer buyers a guarantee (spare parts and labour) up to 24 months from the collection date, with unlimited mileage and no deductible.

Also, if the car is sold before the warranty expires, it can be transferred to a new owner. The new program also includes 24/7 roadside assistance throughout Europe and many other personalized services and financial solutions. The initiative is accompanied by the total renewal of the brand’s digital platform which allows users to have a 360° view of the vehicles available and to easily identify the dealerships to go to to see the desired car and carry out test drives without any obligation to purchase.

“Alfa Romeo takes another important step forward – underlined Raffaele Russo, country manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy – The customer experience that Alfa Romeo offers its customers is now enhanced by Alfa Romeo Certified, an exclusive certification program dedicated to the world of used cars. We will propose our offers in a clear and transparent way through an exclusive digital channel created ad hoc which also allows us greater protection of the residual value of our cars. Alfa Romeo Certified will be the safest way to buy an Alfa Romeo, thus becoming part of the Tribe”. (Maurilio Rigo)

