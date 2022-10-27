ROME – The members of Uiga, the Italian Union of Automotive Journalists, assisted by a jury of opinion leaders and a popular jury of enthusiasts, have declared the Alfa Romeo Tonale to be the winner of the “Auto Europa 2023” award. In addition to the first electrified compact SUV of the Biscione brand, the shortlist of the finalists also included Suzuki S-Cross (which obtained the highest number of votes from the popular jury), Bmw X1, Citroën C5 X, DS4 E-Tense, Kia Sportage and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. Now in its 37th edition, the prestigious award saw the holding of the award ceremony at the Mauto, the historic automobile museum in Turin. “The Auto Europa award assigned to Alfa Romeo Tonale demonstrates the indissoluble passionate bond of Italians with the car, which finds the right point of synthesis with innovation, stylistic research and the high standards of sustainability and safety that the industry is committed to offering on the market – said Gaetano Cesarano, president of Uiga – The cars competing for the award represent the best that the manufacturers offer today to motorists in their respective segments, declined in all power supplies in the energy transition path of mobility “.

Alfa Romeo, the “American model” arrives and in 2024 the electric SUV by Diego Longhin

July 30, 2022



For Alfa Romeo, the Tonale SUV represents the “metamorphosis” of the brand which, while remaining faithful to its DNA of noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910, is radically transformed, projecting itself into the new era of connectivity and electrification. “We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which was awarded to Tonale by a jury of industry experts together with many simple motor enthusiasts – underlined Raffaele Russo, country manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy – This confirms how much our compact SUV has really conquered everyone. Its secret? It is the only car in this segment to combine the most innovative and sophisticated technology with the timeless beauty of Italian design, all enhanced by the driving pleasure that only Alfa Romeo can offer ”. During the ceremony, the “Asi Istant Classic” award was also assigned to the Citroen C5 X at the Mauto, thanks to its ability to testify in the future the stylistic and performance excellence of this car representative of the tradition of the double chevron brand, another brand in the orbit of the Stellantis group. (Maurilio Rigo)