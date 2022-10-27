Home Entertainment Alfa Romeo Tonale receives the title of “Auto Europa 2023”
Entertainment

Alfa Romeo Tonale receives the title of “Auto Europa 2023”

by admin
Alfa Romeo Tonale receives the title of “Auto Europa 2023”

ROME – The members of Uiga, the Italian Union of Automotive Journalists, assisted by a jury of opinion leaders and a popular jury of enthusiasts, have declared the Alfa Romeo Tonale to be the winner of the “Auto Europa 2023” award. In addition to the first electrified compact SUV of the Biscione brand, the shortlist of the finalists also included Suzuki S-Cross (which obtained the highest number of votes from the popular jury), Bmw X1, Citroën C5 X, DS4 E-Tense, Kia Sportage and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. Now in its 37th edition, the prestigious award saw the holding of the award ceremony at the Mauto, the historic automobile museum in Turin. “The Auto Europa award assigned to Alfa Romeo Tonale demonstrates the indissoluble passionate bond of Italians with the car, which finds the right point of synthesis with innovation, stylistic research and the high standards of sustainability and safety that the industry is committed to offering on the market – said Gaetano Cesarano, president of Uiga – The cars competing for the award represent the best that the manufacturers offer today to motorists in their respective segments, declined in all power supplies in the energy transition path of mobility “.

Alfa Romeo, the “American model” arrives and in 2024 the electric SUV

by Diego Longhin

For Alfa Romeo, the Tonale SUV represents the “metamorphosis” of the brand which, while remaining faithful to its DNA of noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910, is radically transformed, projecting itself into the new era of connectivity and electrification. “We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which was awarded to Tonale by a jury of industry experts together with many simple motor enthusiasts – underlined Raffaele Russo, country manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy – This confirms how much our compact SUV has really conquered everyone. Its secret? It is the only car in this segment to combine the most innovative and sophisticated technology with the timeless beauty of Italian design, all enhanced by the driving pleasure that only Alfa Romeo can offer ”. During the ceremony, the “Asi Istant Classic” award was also assigned to the Citroen C5 X at the Mauto, thanks to its ability to testify in the future the stylistic and performance excellence of this car representative of the tradition of the double chevron brand, another brand in the orbit of the Stellantis group. (Maurilio Rigo)

See also  The world's first Warner Bros. brand hotel opens on Yas Island | TTG China

Alfa Romeo Tonale and the new brand image

You may also like

Asano 120’s manga adaptation of “Scarlet” starring Saito...

“Little Raccoon Hundred Generals” new card preview Pioneer...

Safety, the first child seat in the world...

How rigorous is astronaut training?Nie Haisheng takes us...

RAVI will enter training on the 27th, so...

Song Yuqi acts as a solo MC for...

The Korean men’s group was cancelled by the...

This week’s horoscope Jupiter retrograde back to Pisces...

What are the legal issues behind the mother-daughter...

Zhu Yawen and his wife Shen Jiani were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy