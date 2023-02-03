ROME – The traditional pre-season retreat of the Alfa Romeo F1 team at the Sauber Motorsport factory in Hinwil (Switzerland) was the stage for the drivers’ show aboard the new Tonale Plug In Hybrid Q4. The complete team has gathered to focus on the strategies and objectives of the upcoming world championship, also on the strength of the sixth place conquered in the 2022 season.





In addition to the management, the appointment could not miss Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the official drivers of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team who are about to start the engines for the 2023 season with the first tests on the new single-seater, with the aim of transferring on the track all the passion of the work done by the team. The guest of honor at the event was the new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, the high-performance version of the range with which the brand of the snake intends to establish its standard of “Efficient Sportiness”.





On the course set up in the large Sauber Motorsport facility, the two drivers put the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 to the test, highlighting the characteristic Alfa Romeo driving pleasure enhanced by qualities such as agility, lightness and driving dynamics. In detail, the dynamic test included a test of reactivity which saw the two drivers engage in an exciting slalom between a series of “gates” equipped with sensors which, as the Tonale passed, gradually lit up thus outlining the track to be tackled.

The new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is about to reach all Alfa Romeo showrooms, completing the offer of the first model with which the brand enters the world of electrification as a protagonist. (Maurilio Rigo)