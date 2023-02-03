Home Entertainment Alfa Romeo Tonale show with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu
Entertainment

Alfa Romeo Tonale show with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

by admin
Alfa Romeo Tonale show with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

ROME – The traditional pre-season retreat of the Alfa Romeo F1 team at the Sauber Motorsport factory in Hinwil (Switzerland) was the stage for the drivers’ show aboard the new Tonale Plug In Hybrid Q4. The complete team has gathered to focus on the strategies and objectives of the upcoming world championship, also on the strength of the sixth place conquered in the 2022 season.

In addition to the management, the appointment could not miss Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the official drivers of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team who are about to start the engines for the 2023 season with the first tests on the new single-seater, with the aim of transferring on the track all the passion of the work done by the team. The guest of honor at the event was the new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, the high-performance version of the range with which the brand of the snake intends to establish its standard of “Efficient Sportiness”.

On the course set up in the large Sauber Motorsport facility, the two drivers put the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 to the test, highlighting the characteristic Alfa Romeo driving pleasure enhanced by qualities such as agility, lightness and driving dynamics. In detail, the dynamic test included a test of reactivity which saw the two drivers engage in an exciting slalom between a series of “gates” equipped with sensors which, as the Tonale passed, gradually lit up thus outlining the track to be tackled.

The new Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is about to reach all Alfa Romeo showrooms, completing the offer of the first model with which the brand enters the world of electrification as a protagonist. (Maurilio Rigo)

See also  Ishihara Satomi Ping An Production was originally scheduled to take half a month off from the host program jqknews

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 42 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 43 – Teaching...

The Italian Raffaella Cornaggia at the helm of...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 44 – Catholics...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 45

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 46 – Sing...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 47 – Our...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 48 – Authority...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 49 – A...

Episode 50—A Catholic Composer in Queen Elizabeth’s Court,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy