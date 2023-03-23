Home Entertainment Alfa’s emotion in the review of the castings of the participants
At the gala on Wednesday, 5 days before the grand final, in Big Brother they reviewed the castings of all the participants live before entering the house and Alfa was moved to see his.

the three finalists (Marcos, Julieta and Nacho) together with the top three eliminated who entered especially for this week (Holder, Martina and Mora) they watched his 6 videos on air.

The players emphasized how changed they were in those videos, especially Marcos and Nacho. The laughs were not lacking more than anything with Thomas Holderwhich was faithful to the character with which he entered the reality show.

Outside they also saw the castings of the others and the most emotional moment was when it was the turn of Alfa. The oldest participant of this edition couldn’t hold back the tears while watching your video.

“This program changed my life. What I said was what I was going to do at home, tell stories of my life, let them know, tell the boys… For me this is very strong, I am the same but my life changed resoundingly. I see the casting and I feel it so close and so far…”, he later commented.

