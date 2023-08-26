ALICE COOPER

Road

(Hard Rock)

Label: Edel (earMusic)

Format: (LP)

Release: 25.08.2023

I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise…so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.I’m Alice

Vincent Damon Furnier, better known to us all under his alter ego ALICE COOPER, simply entitled “Road” his 22nd solo album (with the band albums it is already 29th studio albums). There are two reasons for this: on the one hand, Mr. Cooper has been on stage for over 60 years and has played thousands of shows around the world, covering millions of kilometers of paths. Of course there’s a lot to tell about it and that’s what the 13 tracks do as well. Another reason is that Alice thought that he only sees his band on tour and that’s why he asked all members to actively participate in the creation of “Road” with compositions, because if it’s up to him, it’s the band’s album and he just sings and lends his name to it.

The current cast was happy to comply with this request and I have to say that what came out of it is a total surprise for me. And that from a positive point of view, because none of his solo albums came across as honest, earthy and hard as the new work I have now.

Already the opener “I’m Alice” penned by guitarist Ryan Roxie perfectly indicates the direction of travel of the tour bus and the trucks. With this song, which was considered by all to be the optimal opening of the album, the navigation device is set to destination “to the roots”. And until the end, this programming is not attacked anymore. As I said, honest, earthy and hard, not like on the last albums, where I always had the feeling that ALICE COOPER didn’t know exactly where he wanted to go: rock, hard rock, some metal mixed with shallow pop up to disco sounds.

I was also never surprised that at his concerts new songs rarely found their way into the program and the audience always just waited for the classics. That changes with “Road”, because he and the band can draw on the full again. Songs like “Welcome To The Show”, “All Over The World” or the really riffy “White Line Frankenstein” (which had RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE’s Tom Morello co-writing and backing vocals), will surely find a suitable place in the live program next to the opener and will soon be treated as classics there.

By the way, “White Line Frankenstein” isn’t about the white lines you’re sniffing, but about the white lines on the streets and highways of this world. Also with “Big Boots” you have to listen twice and without reading the title you would think ALICE COOPER would get lewd here. But in times of #metoo, even the only true and real shock rocker can no longer afford something like that. Even if there is always a wink in all the texts!

His old companion Kane Roberts from the 80s can also be heard again on the song “Dead Don’t Dance”. NITA STRAUSS is back on the bus after her trip to DEMI LOVATO and the release of her solo album “Call Of The Void”.

With the help of his touring band, the old rocker has achieved a great success here, which is very reminiscent of the early days of the ALICE COOPER BAND. Times when albums like “Billion Dollar Babies”, “Schools Out” or “Welcome To My Nightmare” were released from the beginning of his solo time. All you have to do is listen to “Baby Please Don’t Go” and you’re immediately reminded of “Only Women Bleed”.

With “Road” an album was created that I no longer expected from ALICE COOPER. At the moment it’s number 1 in terms of hard rock from the year 2023 and I don’t think anyone will be able to push it down from this throne or push it off the streets this year.

Tracklist „Detroit Stories“:

1. I’m Alice

2. Welcome To The Show

3. All Over The World

4. Dead Don’t Dance

5. Go Away

6. White Line Frankenstein

7. Big Boots

8. Rules Of The Road

9. The Big Goodbye

10. Road Rats Forever

11. Baby Please Don’t Go

12. 100 More Miles

13. Magic Bus

Total playing time: 47:56

Band-Links:



