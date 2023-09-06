Alice Machado Shares Sensual Labor Day Dance on Instagram

Alice Machado Surprises Fans with Sensual Sunset Video on Instagram

Alice Machado, the talented Venezuelan actress, has recently treated her fans to a surprise on her Instagram account. She posted a video showing her relaxing at sunset and dancing sensually to the hit song “Let her dance” by Melendi and Alejandro Sanz. Wearing a mesmerizing micro bikini, Machado captivated her followers with her graceful moves.

In addition to the captivating video, Machado included a positive message in her post. She expressed her celebration of Labor Day in her own unique way and asked her followers how they were doing. Machado emphasized the importance of starting over and the positive outcomes that come with it. She encouraged her fans to believe in themselves and embrace self-renewal and reinvention. She reminded them to celebrate their accomplishments and never stop moving forward.

Just a few days ago, Machado announced the end of her relationship with Christian Estrada. In a heartfelt message, she expressed her disappointment in love but revealed her strength in letting go and embracing what she truly deserves. Machado declared the end of their romantic journey and expressed her determination to continue her path with empowerment and freedom.

One of Machado’s most satisfying roles, both professionally and personally, has been portraying Senator Alejandra Edwards in the series “Game of Lies.” As the series premiered in Mexico, Machado took the opportunity to promote the project by sharing behind-the-scenes photos. These images showcased her dedication to her craft, studying scripts, and transforming into the character of Alejandra Edwards. Machado’s blonde look for the role was well-received by her loyal followers, and she expressed her fulfillment in taking on the challenging role of the senator.

Alice Machado continues to captivate her fans with her talent and genuine personality. Her Instagram post serves as a reminder to her followers to celebrate their own accomplishments, embrace self-love, and never stop striving for success.

