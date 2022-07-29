alice + olivia has created a new 2022 early autumn series “Summer Love”. A consistent romantic aesthetic, sweet and soft florals, bold prints and stylish avant-garde leopard print blended into this season’s palette with a new allure. Bright colors intertwined with lightweight and comfortable fabrics make the collection exude a pleasant and romantic atmosphere, conveying the beauty of autumn.

This season, a new print “Lola’s Dream” is launched. The colorful floral pattern outlines a dazzling and dazzling artistic conception. It is injected into a light and soft chiffon long skirt, which continues the autumn time before the flowering period. The light blue skirt has its own clear property, which weakens the sense of oppression of the complex and printed flowers, and combines simplicity and complexity. Off-the-shoulder printed skirts and long-sleeved printed skirts have their own lazy and dreamy filters, and light and sweet flowers bloom on the swaying skirts. In a prosperous fantasy fairyland, the fresh and playful fashion atmosphere of the two items is surging wantonly, which embodies the brand’s romantic fantasy of autumn.

This season’s designs feature a plethora of lively and playful colours, and encounter charming summer-inspired flowers. The full skirt is full of 3D pink print short dresses with delicate tailoring and feminine details to bring the romantic beauty of different shades to life. The bohemian stitched dark green suspender dress is eye-catching, and the classic cake dress is reshaped by accordion pleats and light and soft cotton yarn, creating an incomparably gorgeous visual effect and adding a gorgeous atmosphere to the dress.

When it comes to leopard print, many adjectives will pop up in most people’s minds: wild, perverse, sexy… The new early autumn series draws inspiration from leopard print, making the wildness of leopard print subvert everything. Leopard print reimagines wildness on soft silk and chiffon with unexpected rebellious power. Whether it’s a jumpsuit or a dress, this wild and powerful animal print dominates the field of vision, condensing the bold and uninhibited modern tension, and the mesmerizing dopamine and leopard print together create a stunning and fresh charm. A new sexy statement of alice + olivia is presented, fearless and straightforward.

Romance gives healing power and paints hope. alice + olivia’s pre-fall 2022 collection integrates romantic aesthetics into everyday life, spreads out the soft palette, and adds avant-garde design style to it, releasing multi-faceted charm. Re-interpretation of autumn romance that belongs to alice + olivia.

