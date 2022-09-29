In September 2022, the alice + olivia 2023 spring and summer series was released at New York Fashion Week. The founder of the brand, Stacey Bendet, welcomes women to immerse themselves in the home of alice + olivia. Through meticulous creation from the inside out, it shows Stacey’s dreamy fairyland home with extreme The rich and dreamy pictures are presented, inviting guests to encounter the beautiful scenery of the concept home and start a real dream journey. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection opens another chapter in alice + olivia’s exploration of the brand’s classics, paying tribute to eclectic style and combining it with contemporary aesthetics to interpret a new fashion statement with strong personality.

“Why does glamour have to be only on the outside? My interiors often inspire my designs, and my designs inspire my interiors,” says Stacey Bendet. Drawing from her personal experience furnishing her new home last year, the Spring/Summer 2023 collection presents a surreal possibility of ready-to-wear inspired by interiors. Sweet pink, retro green, beautiful rose, and pure white, the vision follows these pretty colors without stopping, and every sense will be teased by their gorgeousness and dreams. This is not a study of minimalist design. Instead, it pays homage to British eclectic style: eccentric and extreme, refined and dramatic.

The show was set in several rooms with different shapes, inspired by “home”, and the models wore alice + olivia loungewear made of gorgeous brocade, a dense and delicate material reminiscent of knitwear with a textured flow. The model leaning on the sofa was dressed in a tulle patterned robe, and the sparkling sequins outlined a dazzling and dazzling artistic conception. There were also models dazzling in sculptural floral cocktail dresses, ideal for romance and glamour. Among the many flamboyant and flamboyant looks, a cake-inspired coat was worn by the models in a pampered room. Delicious food is integrated into the ready-to-wear design, bringing a wonderful visual feast combining food and fashion.

alice + olivia has launched a new accessories collection for spring/summer 2023. Embellished truck hats, bucket hats for coolness, and a pool slide installation in the scene, linked to the protagonist prints of the Spring/Summer collection. Or when your style is looking to be effortless and elegant, Bendet offers a slouchy collection of floral silk scarves and a pink and white ribbed cotton tank top—a clean cut for a dynamic, laid-back look.

alice + olivia’s spring/summer 2023 collection draws inspiration from interior decoration, and is committed to renewing classic designs from an artistic perspective, radiating lasting vitality. This series is an illustration of another perspective on love for women who are not defined by aesthetics and age. . . . This is for those who want to choose, find happiness in the ordinary, and inject strength and light into the lives of contemporary women through clothing and interior design. Self-identification and association, so that fashion turns into a beam of poetic and attitude light into reality, moving forward with women. “You should always wear clothes that match the room you’re going to, where your outfit is an iconic moment.” — Stacey Bendet