alice + olivia 2023 spring and summer series, brand founder Stacey Bendet created a dream home “alice + olivia home”. “My fashion and interior design inspirations often influence each other.” Stacey draws on the experience of decorating her new home last year to present a new collection inspired by the collision of fashion and interior design inspiration. This series is not an exploration of minimalist design, on the contrary, it is a tribute to the British eclectic style: unorthodox and extreme pursuit, delicate and ingenious and full of tension, so that you can fully experience the endless charm of the brand, various Kind of whimsy and extraordinary creativity.

(Stacey Bendet, founder of the alice + olivia brand)

At the alice + olivia 2023 spring and summer conference, guests walked slowly through the rooms full of vitality and different shapes, immersively feeling the romantic charm of the brand. Models may wear alice + olivia home clothes made of brocade, the gorgeous material is reminiscent of the magnificent top-level window screen; The gardens are vividly carried on the clothes; or wearing gorgeous white silk cloaks, inviting guests to meet the grand and luxurious dinner together, showing the elegant demeanor of a famous lady; there are even models wearing floral print evening dresses with a strong silhouette , generously blooming the ideal posture of women’s romantic and sexy. In many eye-catching scenes, the coat displayed on the upper body of the model looks like a gorgeous baked cake, which is comparable to a visual feast and attracts attention.

alice + olivia

Stacey’s expectation for the series and the brand’s dream home is not to simply reflect the element of “attraction”. While retaining romantic femininity and chic characteristics, she also incorporates the “grunge rock” style of the 90s. “It’s contemporary femininity, and they can mix and match pieces from the entire collection to make them more fun, young, and dynamic.” That assertion was evident this season. alice + olivia’s signature tailoring gives the brand a contemporary feel. Silk dresses are mixed with sneakers or the new truck hat, and mini leather dresses are either threaded or surrounded by sparkling rhinestones. Rich and bright colors, including bright green, pink, peacock blue, and the soft red-orange that Stacey loves to call “pepper color”, have been infused into the whole season. Colorful tulle and organza, two seasonal materials, can easily create exaggerated postures and novel silhouettes. This season, we’ve paired the must-have cloud leather trench coat with alice + olivia lovers’ favorite wide-leg jeans. A dreamy hot-pink blazer is tailored and trimmed with embroidered flowers, reminiscent of a beautiful bouquet. In addition, retro elements are also used in the new product design. Stacey reproduced the classic college football clothing. Although the brand style is avant-garde, modern and romantic, she revealed that the new creative direction can resonate with more audiences.

alice + olivia has launched a new collection of accessories this season, such as cool embellished trucker hats, as well as bucket hats and pool sandals printed with the season’s key prints. Should you wish to switch to a more feminine style one day, choose from a range of slouchy silk floral scarves. In addition, if you want to try a fashionable and simple style, there are also pink and white ribbed cotton vests, which are neatly cut and dynamically interpret the chic style.

alice + olivia

Although the “alice + olivia house” is mainly inspired by interior design aesthetics, its influence is not limited to this: this series is a tribute to women who are not defined by a single aesthetic, background, and age, and is a gift for women. A treasure trove for contemporary women who want to have choices, find happiness in the ordinary, and know the world through clothing and interior design. “You should always choose an outfit that complements the occasion you’re going to, so that the two go together to create more of your signature moments,” says Stacey.