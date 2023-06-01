alice + olivia 2023 summer series, shining a “summer” romantic freehand brushwork

Step into the early summer, bathe in the warm sun, fall into the embrace of the blue sea and blue sky, and enjoy the holiday time unrestrainedly, these dazzling and leisure factors of summer can be captured in the alice + olivia 2023 summer series with owning.

The alice + olivia 2023 summer series light up different fashion styles with various bright colors such as bright blue, pure white, fiery red and classic black and white, making the hot mood instantly pleasant and invigorating. The ready-to-wear is embellished with floral elements to fill the romantic atmosphere of the island, and the cool and silky fabrics easily create a comfortable summer feeling. Thin suspenders outline the graceful shoulders and neck, and the blue and white Greek print is designed with lace like waves, creating a bright and eye-catching look; the V-neck traces the sexy curves, and the pure white skirt casts the shadow of flowers, showing a gentle figure; the red straps decorate the slender waist , The three-dimensional tailoring collides with the simple version, showing a fashionable attitude casually.

The simple and natural tones dispel the hot summer heat, and the fresh plant prints show a comfortable mood. Khaki trendy halterneck top, paired with a complex woven floral skirt, soft fabrics combined with a classic atmosphere; palm pattern dress is light and elegant, underwear is stretchable and comfortable to wear outside, sassy interpretation of tropical style; loose suit continues the classic, silhouette shorts embellished The shape of the legs shows an elegant posture in a straightforward manner.

The fluttering skirt is flying, composing the summer movement. Write romantic freehand brushwork in bright colors and burn beautiful summer memories. The alice + olivia 2023 summer series has been fully launched in the brand’s Tmall official flagship store and offline boutiques. Welcome to buy.