alice + olivia Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: Timeless Elegance and the Influence of Truman Capote’s Swans

Headline: alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Pays Homage to Truman Capote’s Swans in 2024 Spring and Summer Series

Subheadline: American designer brand alice + olivia invites women to embrace timeless style and the elegance of contemporary women

September 9, 2023 (New York) – Renowned American designer brand alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is urging women to reflect on the enduring essence of style and embrace the graceful poise of modern women. Founder Stacey Bendet believes that style is a reflection of one’s identity and invites women to explore their individuality through fashion. The brand’s upcoming 2024 spring and summer series aims to pay homage to an influential fashion era and draws inspiration from Truman Capote’s iconic social event – the Black and White Ball.

On November 28, 1966, more than 500 prominent figures in New York gathered at the Plaza Hotel for the Black and White Ball, hosted by the renowned American writer Truman Capote. The event became etched in history, with guests donning elegant black tie gowns and ball masks, making it one of the most dazzling social gatherings in New York City.

The alice + olivia 2024 spring and summer series takes inspiration from “Truman Capote’s Swans,” a term used to describe fashionable women who were stylish and enjoyed life during Capote’s time. The series pays tribute to notable attendees of the Black and White Ball, including Babe Paley, Lee Radziwell, Marella Agnelli, Gloria Guinness, CZ Guest, and Pamela Harriman. Stacey Bendet wonders how these iconic women would look today and how their influence from that era continues to resonate in contemporary society.

The collection, showcased in a surreal scene at 48 Wall Street, features black and white dresses adorned with oversized bows that sway with every movement. A red silk dress with a deep V-neckline adds a touch of glamour to the classic and elegant tailoring, while jacquard and woolen jackets complement the dresses. The white half-length feather skirt pays homage to Princess Odette’s costume in “Swan Lake,” and the simple white ball gown embodies the timeless ladylike charm of the 1960s. The garden-themed space, reminiscent of Slim Aarons’ famous Palm Beach photography, showcases floral patterns that bring cocktail dresses and skirts to life. The collection also includes a red gardenia-shaped top paired with crisp white trousers and a floral cape for those channeling their inner diva.

Transitioning from the floral scene, the collection presents contemporary “swans” in dazzling outfits that allow them to express their unique personalities. A fringed top embellished with crystals and pearls creates a mesmerizing effect and makes a bold fashion statement. Additionally, a denim jacket with bows on the sleeves continues the ladylike style.

Amongst the collection is a lightweight lingerie-style black silk dress with a herringbone bodice and lace panels, embodying effortless fashion and blending modern style with glamour.

Stacey Bendet, the brand’s founder and creative director, emphasizes the return to ladylike dressing centered on elegance. She encourages women to embrace dressing up as a means of self-expression and artistic presentation.

The alice + olivia 2024 spring and summer series promises to transport contemporary women to a bygone era while reminding them of the timeless influence that elegant fashion holds over the present.