ALICEYU’s 23 spring and summer advanced ready-to-wear collection “Black Swan BLACK SWAN” opens inner dialogue with ballet aesthetics

As an important clue of design, ballet aesthetics (balletcore) runs through this season’s ready-to-wear. Classic ballet elements such as multi-layered practice clothes, feathers and beading elements in performance clothes, and ribbon knots in dance shoes are interspersed in fashion details; ALICEYU ATELIER workshop incorporates extreme embroidery techniques into thin fabrics; bold blank space And splicing design, showing the courage of the dream chaser in the journey of transformation. Fragility and tenacity are two completely different temperaments, like a game between a white swan and a black swan. In the end, they shake hands and make peace, transforming into a unified whole, pouring infinite power into the work—softness and independence are not opposites, they can also be The “inside” and “outside” of contemporary women, the fusion of multiple traits burst out energy beyond expectations, until they reach an unprecedented distance.

Since its inception, ALICEYU has insisted on designing clothes that are truly suitable for modern women. ALICEYU’s women’s clothing is no longer designed to show body curves, but to infuse more ideological “cognitive sense” with three-dimensional tailoring: independent, modern, capable, but without losing the unique charm of women-advanced beauty, Like an impromptu dance, breaking the constraints, there is no formula. From simple suits, to elegant dress skirts, to fashionable tube tops, the dressing concept of “one garment, multiple wear” runs through different styles, and each outfit corresponds to a different social scene. Meaningful fashion should enter the real life of independent women.

It is worth mentioning that most of the lace produced by ALICEYU is handmade lace combined with French embroidery. The chief craftsman of ALICEYU workshop also learned from the ancient top French handcraft workshop LASAGE, combining French embroidery with advanced garment production technology, making the brand design become An unrepeatable classic. In addition, the use of a series of top natural fabrics adds a natural sense of luxury to each piece of clothing, with comfort and refinement in it, just like the women wearing ALICEYU, free and self-consistent, without disguise.

The founder of the brand, Ms. Alice Yu, was also a dancer before becoming a fashion designer. Later, she established the brand in Milan, Italy, and also opened a branch in China. Recalling the dream-building process of dance and costume design, it has also been baptized by many “days” and “nights”. Creation and expression are not only related to the exploration of artistic pursuits, but also related to the exploration of self-identity. ALICEYU starts from the heart and explores her own identity with her true colors, providing independent women with a source of inspiration that is more close to her heart.