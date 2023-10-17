Alicia Keys Faces Backlash and Defends Herself After Controversial Social Media Post Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

Alicia Keys Responds to Criticism Over Social Media Post During Israel-Hamas Conflict

A recent social media post by singer Alicia Keys has sparked controversy and criticism amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The post, which has since been deleted, featured Keys wearing a green jacket and asking her followers, “What would you do if you weren’t afraid of anything?”

While some saw the post as innocent and unrelated to the conflict, others took issue with Keys’ mention of paragliding, as Hamas terrorists had previously used paragliders in an attack on Israel. Some also questioned her choice of wearing green, the color associated with the Hamas flag, suggesting it could be interpreted as support for the organization.

Responding to the backlash, Keys clarified her intentions in a statement on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “The post I shared was NOT related AT ALL and in no way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart broke… I pray and defend peace.”

Keys’ former manager, Guy Oseary, an Israeli-American, also came to her defense on Instagram. He assured his followers that the post was not anti-Semitic and stressed that Keys had no knowledge of the implications of the specific word used in the post. Oseary emphasized Keys’ long-standing commitment to fighting for human rights and her positive influence in the world.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Keys has expressed an interest in paragliding. In a 2021 interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, she mentioned her fascination with the activity.

CNN has reached out to Keys’ representatives for further comment on the matter.

