Alicia Machado’s Thanksgiving Celebration with Family and Rekindled Love

The celebration of Thanksgiving Day in the United States on November 23 was a time for many to express gratitude, and it was no different for Venezuelan actress Alicia Machado. She took to social media to share her special dinner with family and her partner, Christian Estrada.

The former beauty queen’s celebration was made even more special as she was joined by her beloved daughter Dinorah and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Christian Estrada. Alicia expressed her gratitude for her health, her family, and her boyfriend, making it clear that her relationship with Christian is stable and loving.

This isn’t the first time that Alicia and Christian’s relationship has captured attention. In May, Alicia announced the end of their relationship, only to reconcile a few months later. This pattern repeated in August, with a public reunion in October. The couple was even spotted at Disney, looking very much in love.

Telemundo’s ‘The Falling Table’ reported on the couple’s romantic trip, with presenter Aylin Mujica sharing that Alicia is focused on her happiness and doesn’t care about any criticism. The images of the couple at Disney showed them hugging and smiling, clearly enjoying their time together.

While their relationship has had its ups and downs, it seems Alicia and Christian are currently in a good place and focused on being happy together. The Thanksgiving celebration was a special and memorable one for the actress, and it seems that she has a lot to be grateful for in both her personal and professional life.