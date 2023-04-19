“Alivio”, the first album by Gonzo Palacios, the “omnipresent saxophonist of the 80s”

After four decades in which, like a kind of litany, he was defined as the “omnipresent saxophonist of the ’80s” for his work on Los Twist, Friction, Soda Stereo, Los Redondos, Memphis la Blusera and Charly García’s band, among many others; finally Gonzalo “El Gonzo” Palacios cast «Relief», his first album in front of his own group, that with its instrumental proposal and its vinyl edition, invites us to recover “the liturgy of listening to a record”.

«It is something that I had pending to do since the 80s and that I never dared. I gave it a lot of names: ‘I’m not ready, I have nothing to say’, which over time I realized was a way of putting it off and not doing it to keep dreaming of the perfect record. And the perfect record doesn’t exist… at least I can’t do it. I’m sure of that,” the artist confessed in an interview with Télam.

And expanded: «There is a maturation where you realize what you really want, and what matters to me is to play the music that I like, with the musicians that I like and all curdled by an important affective situation. Really, If it’s not with friends, I’m no longer interested in playing, nor do any project.

You can’t say that it’s rock or that it’s funk, because it’s a broad spectrum, generally around black music, although we also stray from that many times ». Gonzo Palacios, on «Relief».

Although it is confusing for presenting himself as El Gonzo -nickname with which he has been known since the ’80s-, the project has a group character in which the saxophonist is the visible face of an authentic selection made up of bassist Daniel Castro, flutist Gustavo Ridilenir, guitarist Alejandro Ridilenir and drummer Fernando del Castillo.

«Stylistically it is not in one place or the other. It requires a slightly more detailed description. You can’t say what’s rock or what’s funk, because it’s a broad spectrum, in general around black music, although we also get away from that many times, “said Gonzo Palacios about the album that will be presented on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at Rondeman Abasto in Buenos Aires.

«I always participated in groups at the invitation of others. Although I put my stamp and, of course, always with the shirt on, the repertoire was not made based on me as a central figure; So when I decided, I wanted to play my music, the music that I always liked,” Palacios explained.





The emotional journey proposed by the album, added to its presentation in vinyl format and its careful cover art invite us to resume that old ritual of “sitting down to listen to music”, according to the artist.

“There is some activism there in terms of people to listen again in an active way. Listen carefully again, let yourself be moved by the music, take some time. Vinyl somehow forces you to sit down to listen and the vinyl listener has all that liturgy,” warned.

The Gonzo also somehow means the return of the saxophonist to the local scene, after several years of residence in Spain. And although he continues to live there, since the project gained momentum from a visit at the end of 2019, the artist began to perform more frequently in Argentina.

Q: How was the process of recording and producing the album?

Gonzo Palacios: This was a project that had been cut short in 2002 and nothing had been registered. In November 2019 they invited me to participate in the “Jazzology” cycle and it seemed to me that it was an opportunity in which I could satisfy all my concerns: gather the group and record the album. It was recorded in a mobile studio, I returned to Spain with the idea of ​​returning in March 2020 to mix it and the pandemic came. We had time to listen to the material and it seemed to us that it was a bit green, we began to hear some flaws in it, so we started working remotely and the musicians made a commitment so that I saw that it was no longer a solo project, but a group of equals. Towards the end of 2021 I returned, we did a series of concerts in which we did fantastic and we finished uniting the group. We took advantage of the fact that we were very tight to record five songs in one afternoon, which were the ones we had discarded. Mario Breuer started to mix the material and it took on an entity that we didn’t expect. Finally, the record came out on vinyl on March 31.

Q: What can you say about the cover and the name of the album?

GP: We saw that it was a very pandemic record. The pandemic was very present in everything that was happening to us and I wanted to record that moment a little. I imagined a cover with a doctor from the 17th century, from the time of the Black Death, who were wearing sheaths to protect themselves, but instead of a doctor’s bag he had a saxophone case. The message is a bit of music as relief in a moment of anguish or unease. We worked on the costumes with Betina Sor, the photo is by Andy Cherniavsky and the design by Tite Barbuzza, who worked with Soda Stereo. A very eighties team and very friendly. I worked on the entire album with people I adore and with whom I have very intense tours. The result is that: a very bright disc inside a dark cover.

Q: You spoke before about a process of personal maturation that only now made you have your own record and it didn’t happen in the ’80s. An album with this music would also have been unthinkable if you had recorded it in those years.

GP: Yes, it would have been a more pop-rock-blues record. The temptation and what some company proposed to me was: «You are playing with the whole world, you are a friend of the whole world. I asked Cerati, Coleman, Pipo for songs, for El Indio to sing, make a selection where everyone participates ». The truth that it did not seem to me. Now I see that, after all, if I did that, it wasn’t going to be me. Now I’m at a point where if I do it, it’s because I really want to and because I feel like I have something to convey. It is a repertoire with which I can elaborate and feel that it makes sense to show it. The question is not simply about taking advantage of a moment.

Q: A lot of the public will see you because they know you from the ’80s but they find a different proposal. How did you notice that reception?

GP: It’s marvelous. There is surprise and also dazzle to find music that they did not know could move them. An instrumental approach with many solos may not be easy for this audience. But on the other hand, not being a strictly jazz group, the solos have a very clear development, they can be sung, they are melodic and have many quotes. On the other hand, there is a whole part of the public closer to jazz that I would like to see us, but if you start reading my biography and see who I played with, you instantly rule out the possibility of listening to me. I hope that with time and the diffusion of the album, this will settle down.

