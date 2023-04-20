All 110 imported films of the Beijing International Film Festival clear the customs-Entertainment-中工网

Original title: Beijing International Film Festival 110 imported films all clear customs

Chinanews.com, Beijing, April 20th (Yan Mengqi and Xu Jing) The 13th Beijing International Film Festival (hereinafter referred to as “Beijing Film Festival”) will open on April 22nd. The reporter learned from Beijing Customs that as of April 19, Beijing Xicheng Customs, a subsidiary of Beijing Customs, has inspected and released all 110 imported films.

Since its establishment in 2011, the Beijing Film Festival has continued to improve in terms of the quality and international influence of participating films. This year, the Beijing Film Festival has fully resumed its offline activities. With the theme of “Sharing Light and Shadow, Mutual Learning of Civilizations”, it will screen more than 180 Chinese and foreign masterpieces in multiple theaters in Beijing from April 20 to 29.

“I have gone through the temporary entry procedures for the participating films for three consecutive years, and the customs clearance procedures are getting faster and more convenient.” Zhu Jiang, a customs declaration staff member of the Beijing Film Festival, said that in addition to the online approval of film entry and exit and the payment of deposits, customs declaration has been realized this year. The temporary number filing is electronic, which has won valuable time for film copying and technical testing.

According to reports, in previous years, units engaged in non-trade import and export activities had to go to the site to apply for a temporary record number. This year, Beijing Customs, focusing on the construction of smart customs, has continuously optimized and improved the electronic review system, and the level of paperless customs clearance has been further improved. Beijing Radio and Television Station, the organizer of the Beijing Film Festival, can quickly apply for a temporary record number online through “Internet + Customs”, and customs declaration companies can also log in to the “China International Trade Single Window” to apply online for the review of temporarily imported goods, declare customs declaration forms, and pay for temporary entry and exit Goods deposit.

“It only took 5 or 6 minutes to complete the first order from the initial declaration on the same day, and the entire customs clearance process can be completed efficiently through the ‘Internet+’ method.” Zhang Jianhui, chief of the comprehensive business department of Beijing Xicheng Customs, introduced.

“We continue to deepen the ‘customs chief to send policies to your door’ and ‘customs policies to thousands of households’, learn about the details of the participating films in advance, actively publicize the latest customs clearance facilitation measures, and guide enterprises to apply the electronic temporary entry and exit review system in a ‘one-to-one’ manner. The dedicated green window and 7×24-hour appointment clearance service will go all out to ensure customs clearance for the Beijing Film Festival.” Wang Hui, deputy director of Beijing Xicheng Customs, said.