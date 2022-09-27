Home Entertainment All crazy for the “Miata”: in Modena the record meeting of the Mazda spider
ROME – All crazy for the Miata. In Italy, the best-selling roadster ever entered the “Guinness World Record” thanks to the largest gathering in the world dedicated to the Japanese spider. The Modena racetrack hosted the event capable of bringing together 707 examples of the popular MX-5, from all eras and from all over Europe. Thanks to the performance of the Modena event, the previous record held by the Dutch rally (683 cars), which had stood for almost a decade, was thus broken, a record sanctioned and made official by the Guinness World Record judge amid the enthusiasm of the participants.

In addition to the parades on the track, in the paddock the whole event was accompanied by animation, talks and round tables on topics related to the automotive world. The first meeting “Fun to drive will never die”, saw Nobuhiro Yamamoto, program manager of the third and fourth generation of the MX-5, Elisa Artioli, passionate about cars and Andrea Levy, president of the Milano Monza Motor Show, tell anecdotes to explain what in Mazda is known as “Jinba Ittai”, or the deep bond between the car and its driver.

“Mazda MX-5 – Stories of an icon” was instead the theme of the second talk, in which various characters solved the curiosity of enthusiasts by discussing the love for the MX-5 through stories. Testimonies reported by those who designed this iconic car, by those who own it, by those who have collected 49 examples and by those who drive it every day. The rally then concluded with the world premiere presentation of the “NM Concept”, a single-seater boat developed by Gorgona Cars which met with great interest. The prototype, freely inspired by the racing cars of the 1950s, was built on the basis of the MX-5 first series “NA”, equipped with the engine of the latest generation MX-5 “ND”, and was the forerunner to the great parade with all roadster present. (Maurilio Rigo)

