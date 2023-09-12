All day brunch at Dignita Westerpark in Amsterdam West

If you’re looking for a great brunch spot in Amsterdam, Dignita is definitely recommended! With a total of three Dignita branches in Amsterdam, you have a wide choice for breakfast, brunch or lunch. We visited Dignita Westerpark.

Delicious and responsible brunch

Dignita is known for its delicious brunch dishes. The menu brings out the best of each season and gives classic brunch dishes a surprising twist. Dignita emphasizes fresh food with attention to every detail. They prefer to prepare everything on the menu themselves and use locally produced ingredients as much as possible.

Dignita Westerpark terraceDignita Westerpark restaurant

Enjoy on the terrace

We started our brunch experience on the sunny terrace with a refreshing Kombucha and homemade iced tea. You can drink the iced tea the way you like it, because you can order it with or without bubbles.

Homemade iced teaKombucha

All day brunchkaart

From the ‘all day brunch menu’ we ordered the ‘Çilbir & Focaccia’ and the ‘Forest Dwellers’. The ‘Çilbir & Focaccia’ is a fresh lunch dish with homemade rosemary focaccia, poached eggs and garlic yogurt sauce with a touch of spicy chili pepper butter. The pumpkin seed Dukkah, fresh herbs and sumac complete the dish. The ‘Forest Dwellers’ with a mix of fried mushrooms with vegan truffle and almond cream is also highly recommended! This dish is served with homemade bread, fresh oregano and enoki mushrooms.

Çilbir & Focaccia Forest Dwellers

Dignita Westerpark

Dignita Westerpark is the perfect place for a delicious brunch with friends or family. Unfortunately there is no room left when you come by? No problem, you can also order drinks and dishes to-go. Then enjoy the Dignita delicacies as a picnic in the Westerpark, a few minutes’ walk from Dignita Westerpark.

Dignita Westerpark

Spaarndammerstraat 55, Amsterdam West

PS Are you already following us on Instagram and TikTok?

We would love that! You will then be the first to know about our new discoveries and fun competitions. You can find us here on Instagram and TikTok!

Also check out our other articles on Culi Amsterdam!

Lunch Amsterdam – Dinner Amsterdam – Drinks Amsterdam – New Restaurants Amsterdam – Best Restaurants Amsterdam – Restaurants Amsterdam Center – Restaurants Amsterdam Jordaan – Restaurants Amsterdam North – Restaurants Amsterdam East – Restaurants Amsterdam de Pijp – Restaurants Amsterdam South – Restaurants Amsterdam West

Read our best specials here:

Bib Gourmand restaurants in Amsterdam – Restaurants with a Michelin star in Amsterdam – Best cookbooks – Best restaurants with a terrace on the water – Tastiest take-away Sushi – Best Chinese restaurants – Best Mexican restaurants – Best online cooking workshops – Best Brunch – Best restaurants with Dutch cuisine – Best Spanish restaurants – Best Indian restaurants – Our favorite hotel restaurants – Best restaurants with Middle Eastern cuisine – Best Indonesian restaurants – Best shared-dining restaurants – Best places for high tea – Best French restaurants – Best Thai restaurants – Best places for oysters and bubbles – Best wine bars – Best fish restaurants – Best South American restaurants – Most romantic restaurants – Best vegetarian restaurants – Tastiest Italian restaurants – Best restaurants with a fireplace – Best poke bowls – Best drinks spots – Best burgers – Best breakfast bowls – Best dim sum – Best Bao Buns

Or search our Homepage for the latest and greatest Restaurants

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

please wait…

Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)

Share this article with your friends

Tweet

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

