ALL FOR METAL – Present epic metal ballad “Legends Never Die”!

Am July 07, 2023 appears above AFM Records the long-awaited first studio album from the heavy metal sensation ALL FOR METAL!

After the band had already released their first singles with songs like “Born In Valhalla”, “Raise Your Hammer”, “All For Metal”, “Fury of the Gods” and “Mountain Of Power”, we now present ALL FOR METAL now the epic metal ballad from the album, “Legends Never Die”!

ALL FOR METAL vocalist Antonio says of the moving song: “The first ballad in a metal band is always the hardest to write. We gave everything for this song, it’s just pure emotion!” His bandmate, singer Tetzel, agrees: “Legends Never Die – is pure emotion and raw power… Watch the video and dive into our world with us !“

You can now see the video clip for “Legends Never Die”, goosebumps guaranteed, here:

With 11 bombastic, compact and catchy songs, ALL FOR METAL unleash anthemic, straightforward metal on their upcoming debut, which undoubtedly has international class. Under the banner ALL FOR METAL, the metal enthusiasts Tim “Tetzel” Schmidt, who is known to many as the singer of the band Asenblut and as a strength athlete and fitness influencer, and Antonio Calanna (singer of the hard rock band DeVicious) together. Both are united by their love of classic heavy metal and the common vision of bringing it closer to a new generation of music fans.

“We grew up with bands like Manowar, where the audience is overwhelmed by the energy at their concerts,” Tetzel revealed recently. “There, strangers lie in each other’s arms and belt out the songs with fervor. This invisible bond, this connection, is created solely through the music.”. His vocal counterpart Antonio adds, “I’ve only seen a sense of community like this in the metal scene before. With ALL FOR METAL we want to help pass this on and let as many music fans as possible participate in it.”

Perfect for getting in the mood for the upcoming festival season, with shows at the Metalfest Plzen, Rockharz, Wacken Open Air and the upcoming autumn tour with WINDROSE, Legends will be released on July 7th, 2023 via AFM Records. Produced and recorded at Elephant Studios, you can listen to the metal highlight of the year HERE preorder.

Legends Tracklist:

01. All for Metal

02. Goddess of War

03. Born in Valhalla

04. Raise Your Hammer

05. Hear the Drum

06. Run

07. Prophecy of Hope

08. Mountain of Power

09. Fury of the Gods

10. The Day of Hammerfall

11. Legends Never Die

ALL FOR METAL Live:

02.06.2023 (CZ) Pilsen Metalfest Pilsen

07.07.2023 (DE) Rockharz Festival

02.08.2023 (DE) Wacken Wacken Open Air

15.12.2023 (DE) Rock Out Festival

16.12.2023 (DE) Knock Out Festival

On tour with WINDROSE:

September 20, 2023 (DE) Munich – Backstage

September 21, 2023 (AT) Vienna – scene

22.9.2023 (CZ) Zlin – Masters of Rock Cafe

23.9.2023( HU) Budapest – Analog Music Hall

24.9.2023 (PL) Krakow – Square

26.9.2023 (DE) Frankfurt – Batschkapp

September 27, 2023 (DE) Berlin – Orwo House

September 28, 2023 (DE) Hamburg – market hall

September 29, 2023 (DE) Geiselwind – Music Hall

30.9.2023 (DE) Leipzig – Hellraiser

01.10.2023 (DE) Bochum – Zeche

10/02/2023 (DE) Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

10/03/2023 (CH) Zurich – Dynamo

04.10.2023 (FR) Paris – Glazart

05.10.2023 (GB) London – 229

06.10.2023 (BE) Antwerp – Kavka

ALL FOR METAL sind:

Tim „Tetzel“ Schmidt – Vocals

Ursula Zanichelli – Guitar

Jasmin Pabst – Guitar

Florian Toma – Bass Guitar

Leif Jensen – Drums

Band-Links:

The post ALL FOR METAL – present epic metal ballad “Legends Never Die”! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

