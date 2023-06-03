ALL FOR METAL – Present epic metal ballad “Legends Never Die”!

Am July 07, 2023 appears above AFM Records the long-awaited first studio album from the heavy metal sensation ALL FOR METAL!
After the band had already released their first singles with songs like “Born In Valhalla”, “Raise Your Hammer”, “All For Metal”, “Fury of the Gods” and “Mountain Of Power”, we now present ALL FOR METAL now the epic metal ballad from the album, “Legends Never Die”!
ALL FOR METAL vocalist Antonio says of the moving song: “The first ballad in a metal band is always the hardest to write. We gave everything for this song, it’s just pure emotion!” His bandmate, singer Tetzel, agrees: “Legends Never Die – is pure emotion and raw power… Watch the video and dive into our world with us !“
You can now see the video clip for “Legends Never Die”, goosebumps guaranteed, here:
With 11 bombastic, compact and catchy songs, ALL FOR METAL unleash anthemic, straightforward metal on their upcoming debut, which undoubtedly has international class. Under the banner ALL FOR METAL, the metal enthusiasts Tim “Tetzel” Schmidt, who is known to many as the singer of the band Asenblut and as a strength athlete and fitness influencer, and Antonio Calanna (singer of the hard rock band DeVicious) together. Both are united by their love of classic heavy metal and the common vision of bringing it closer to a new generation of music fans.
“We grew up with bands like Manowar, where the audience is overwhelmed by the energy at their concerts,” Tetzel revealed recently. “There, strangers lie in each other’s arms and belt out the songs with fervor. This invisible bond, this connection, is created solely through the music.”. His vocal counterpart Antonio adds, “I’ve only seen a sense of community like this in the metal scene before. With ALL FOR METAL we want to help pass this on and let as many music fans as possible participate in it.”
Perfect for getting in the mood for the upcoming festival season, with shows at the Metalfest Plzen, Rockharz, Wacken Open Air and the upcoming autumn tour with WINDROSE, Legends will be released on July 7th, 2023 via AFM Records. Produced and recorded at Elephant Studios, you can listen to the metal highlight of the year HERE preorder.
Legends Tracklist:
01. All for Metal
02. Goddess of War
03. Born in Valhalla
04. Raise Your Hammer
05. Hear the Drum
06. Run
07. Prophecy of Hope
08. Mountain of Power
09. Fury of the Gods
10. The Day of Hammerfall
11. Legends Never Die
ALL FOR METAL Live:
02.06.2023 (CZ) Pilsen Metalfest Pilsen
07.07.2023 (DE) Rockharz Festival
02.08.2023 (DE) Wacken Wacken Open Air
15.12.2023 (DE) Rock Out Festival
16.12.2023 (DE) Knock Out Festival
On tour with WINDROSE:
September 20, 2023 (DE) Munich – Backstage
September 21, 2023 (AT) Vienna – scene
22.9.2023 (CZ) Zlin – Masters of Rock Cafe
23.9.2023( HU) Budapest – Analog Music Hall
24.9.2023 (PL) Krakow – Square
26.9.2023 (DE) Frankfurt – Batschkapp
September 27, 2023 (DE) Berlin – Orwo House
September 28, 2023 (DE) Hamburg – market hall
September 29, 2023 (DE) Geiselwind – Music Hall
30.9.2023 (DE) Leipzig – Hellraiser
01.10.2023 (DE) Bochum – Zeche
10/02/2023 (DE) Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
10/03/2023 (CH) Zurich – Dynamo
04.10.2023 (FR) Paris – Glazart
05.10.2023 (GB) London – 229
06.10.2023 (BE) Antwerp – Kavka
ALL FOR METAL sind:
Tim „Tetzel“ Schmidt – Vocals
Ursula Zanichelli – Guitar
Jasmin Pabst – Guitar
Florian Toma – Bass Guitar
Leif Jensen – Drums
Band-Links:
The post ALL FOR METAL – present epic metal ballad “Legends Never Die”! appeared first on earshot.at.