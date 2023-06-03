All Gathered – Slasher

After the major line-up changes in the run-up to “Origin”. Omnium Gatherum now six again. Nick Cordle, who was part of such illustrious bands as Arch Enemy, Sanctuary and Arsis, is now on the second guitar. There is new music on top of that. On „Slasher“ there are three original compositions and a cover – ideal to further expand the supremacy of the Finnish melodic death veterans.

The title song opens the lovely dance with familiar qualities, immediately increases the tempo and grumbles hoarsely through the action. The frosty mood is slightly distorted by the subtle, targeted use of the keyboard, but it is by no means turned on its head. At the climax, oppressive clear vocals appear, which provide the proverbial spice – a gripping note, skilfully rounded off by a filigree guitar solo. The fact that Omnium Gatherum are able to wrest something positive from the sucked-off “Maniac” speaks for them. Especially the oppressive, brutal verses know how to entertain. After a few spins you’re actually humming along to the chorus no matter how hard you fight. The song contest-suitable key change at the end, on the other hand, strains the laughing muscles.

“Sacred” opens the second side with modern charm and trendy keyboards. Are they really still Omnium Gatherum? Yes, the hook wades knee-deep in plastic, and yet the peculiar presentation knows how to entertain. A strong wink equips the bulwark, provided you get involved. With the closing “Lovelorn” sweet gloom returns. The Finns try the old Death Doom edge, drag themselves through the action and couple Funeral Grant with one or the other hook. Of course, the self-references are quite clear here, but the track is strong anyway.

Mixed feelings at first quickly give way to the high entertainment value of this EP. Yes, “Maniac” is told and silly. Yes, the poppy keyboards are a bit intrusive. And yet Omnium Gatherum make fun even in these supposedly foreign spheres. “Slasher” mixes new and old ideas with growing enthusiasm, unpacking big hooks, experimenting and occasionally returning to old values. Where the journey will go on the next album remains to be seen, but this appetizer is always entertaining.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02.06.2023

Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

Website: omniumgatherum.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/omniumgatherumband

