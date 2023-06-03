Home » All Gathered – Slasher
Entertainment

All Gathered – Slasher

by admin
All Gathered – Slasher

(c) Terhi Ylimainen Photography

After the major line-up changes in the run-up to “Origin”. Omnium Gatherum now six again. Nick Cordle, who was part of such illustrious bands as Arch Enemy, Sanctuary and Arsis, is now on the second guitar. There is new music on top of that. On „Slasher“ there are three original compositions and a cover – ideal to further expand the supremacy of the Finnish melodic death veterans.

The title song opens the lovely dance with familiar qualities, immediately increases the tempo and grumbles hoarsely through the action. The frosty mood is slightly distorted by the subtle, targeted use of the keyboard, but it is by no means turned on its head. At the climax, oppressive clear vocals appear, which provide the proverbial spice – a gripping note, skilfully rounded off by a filigree guitar solo. The fact that Omnium Gatherum are able to wrest something positive from the sucked-off “Maniac” speaks for them. Especially the oppressive, brutal verses know how to entertain. After a few spins you’re actually humming along to the chorus no matter how hard you fight. The song contest-suitable key change at the end, on the other hand, strains the laughing muscles.

“Sacred” opens the second side with modern charm and trendy keyboards. Are they really still Omnium Gatherum? Yes, the hook wades knee-deep in plastic, and yet the peculiar presentation knows how to entertain. A strong wink equips the bulwark, provided you get involved. With the closing “Lovelorn” sweet gloom returns. The Finns try the old Death Doom edge, drag themselves through the action and couple Funeral Grant with one or the other hook. Of course, the self-references are quite clear here, but the track is strong anyway.

See also  Yang Kun responded that he once criticized Andy Lau as not a real singer and called himself a fan.

Mixed feelings at first quickly give way to the high entertainment value of this EP. Yes, “Maniac” is told and silly. Yes, the poppy keyboards are a bit intrusive. And yet Omnium Gatherum make fun even in these supposedly foreign spheres. “Slasher” mixes new and old ideas with growing enthusiasm, unpacking big hooks, experimenting and occasionally returning to old values. Where the journey will go on the next album remains to be seen, but this appetizer is always entertaining.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02.06.2023
Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

Website: omniumgatherum.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/omniumgatherumband

Tags: melodic death metal, omnium gatherum, review, slasher

Category: Magazin, Reviews

You may also like

spotlight | amigo the devil

What is it about Xi Mengyao meeting her...

Mournful Congregation – The Exuviae of Gods –...

VENDETTA – New album by the thrashers +...

Information about the 6 greatest war movies in...

Relevant information about the exposure of photos of...

Tardigrade Inferno – Arrival Of A Train –...

Sources say Vin Diesel is unhappy with Jason...

spotlight | nova rock festival

Relevant information about Ying Caier’s birth of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy