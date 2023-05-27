OMNIUM GATHERUM

Slasher

(Melodic Death Metal) Label: Century Media

Format: (EP)

Release: 02.06.2023

A powerful fast song with a message like a plea to oneself! The darkness within can be an ally or an enemy. You are both the hunter and the hunted! Jukka Pelkonen

A good year and a half after the strong one „Origin“ report OMNIUM GATHERUM back with the transition EP “Slasher”, offering three new hits and an unstoppable cover song. But not only that, they now also officially introduce the new guitarist Nick Cordle, known from ARCH ENEMY, ARSIS or INSOMNIUM, who joined the Finns shortly after the last album.

The title track is a strong exclamation mark and shows all the strengths of the Melodic Deather, which again offer a dark, playful, but also catchy anthem. Especially when playing the guitar you notice Nick’s experience and technical brilliance, which complements the veteran and founder Markus Vanhala wonderfully. It’s a solid cover of the 80s synth-pop classic “Maniac”, which many may still know from Flashdance, but also from cover versions of FIREWIND or RISING INSANE.

The cover falls into the nice bonus category, while the rough-and-playful “Sacred” some CHILDREN OF BODOMelements, but combines them wonderfully with their own trademarks, and the driving and ever more intense “Lovelorn” is anything but B-sides and makes you want to read the next long player!

With “Slasher” mastermind Markus Vanhala and fronter Jukka Pelkonen show that they can easily compensate for any change of musicians and deliver an EP that is more than just advertising for the upcoming tour dates.

Tracklist „Slasher“:

1. Slasher

2. Maniac (MICHAEL SEMBELLO)

3. Sacred

4. Lovelorn

Total playing time: 18:04

ALL GATHERED – Slasher LineUp: Jukka Pelkonen – Vocals Markus Vanhala – Guitars | Vocals Nick Cordle – Guitars Mikko Kivistö – Bass | Vocals Aapo Koivisto – Keyboards Atte Pesonen – Drums 8 … Buy on Amazon

