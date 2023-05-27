Home » ALL GATHERED – Slasher
Entertainment

ALL GATHERED – Slasher

by admin
ALL GATHERED – Slasher

OMNIUM GATHERUM
Slasher
(Melodic Death Metal)

Label: Century Media
Format: (EP)

Release: 02.06.2023

A powerful fast song with a message like a plea to oneself! The darkness within can be an ally or an enemy. You are both the hunter and the hunted!Jukka Pelkonen

A good year and a half after the strong one „Origin“ report OMNIUM GATHERUM back with the transition EP “Slasher”, offering three new hits and an unstoppable cover song. But not only that, they now also officially introduce the new guitarist Nick Cordle, known from ARCH ENEMY, ARSIS or INSOMNIUM, who joined the Finns shortly after the last album.

The title track is a strong exclamation mark and shows all the strengths of the Melodic Deather, which again offer a dark, playful, but also catchy anthem. Especially when playing the guitar you notice Nick’s experience and technical brilliance, which complements the veteran and founder Markus Vanhala wonderfully. It’s a solid cover of the 80s synth-pop classic “Maniac”, which many may still know from Flashdance, but also from cover versions of FIREWIND or RISING INSANE.

The cover falls into the nice bonus category, while the rough-and-playful “Sacred” some CHILDREN OF BODOMelements, but combines them wonderfully with their own trademarks, and the driving and ever more intense “Lovelorn” is anything but B-sides and makes you want to read the next long player!

With “Slasher” mastermind Markus Vanhala and fronter Jukka Pelkonen show that they can easily compensate for any change of musicians and deliver an EP that is more than just advertising for the upcoming tour dates.

Tracklist „Slasher“:

See also  Recalling that when she was a child, she was forced to be rich and raised by her parents, Ah Sa choked up and blamed herself for being unfilial | Cai Zhuoyan | Epoch Times

1. Slasher
2. Maniac (MICHAEL SEMBELLO)
3. Sacred
4. Lovelorn
Total playing time: 18:04

Band-Links:

Slasher of all gatherings Slasher of all things the slasher of all gatherings

OMNIUM GATHERUM - Neue EP names
ALL GATHERED – Slasher
LineUp:
Jukka Pelkonen – Vocals
Markus Vanhala – Guitars | Vocals
Nick Cordle – Guitars
Mikko Kivistö – Bass | Vocals
Aapo Koivisto – Keyboards
Atte Pesonen – Drums
8
Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “OMNIUM GATHERUM – Slasher”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/omniumgatherum_slasher.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “8”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Maxomer”
}
}}

The post OMNIUM GATHERUM – Slasher appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

THE ARCANE ORDER – Distortions From Cosmogony

RUTHLESS – New album and new label deal

INDUCTION – release new anthem “A Call Beyond”...

EDI KÖHLDORFER – „Fish & Fowl“ – mica

NIKI NEUSPIEL – „Portal“ – mica

Cannes Film Festival: the French “Anatomy of a...

Khanate – To Be Cruel

ORF Vorarlberg Music Prize “[email protected]” 2023: Nominees have...

Waves Nx Germano: The famous New York studio...

INEZONA – Dark Folker deliver their single “Stardust”!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy