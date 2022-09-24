Art life, trendy art, colorful shows – the autumn days in the ancient city are not only fragrant with golden osmanthus, but also fashionable. On September 23, an art “double exhibition” opened simultaneously in the film circle of Western Film – Western Film·Wasai Trend Art Exhibition and the 2nd Xi’an Art Book Fair. After the opening, there will be a field of landing activities and love Literary and artistic citizens experience the feast of artistic aesthetics and realize “freedom of art exhibitions”.







It is understood that the West Shadow·Wase Trend Art Exhibition is a blockbuster trend art exhibition in the northwest region in 2022. Lu Rongzhi, an internationally renowned curator and “mother of contemporary art curation”, will serve as the academic host. More than 130 works by more than 40 well-known trend artists/art groups. In the 1,000-square-meter characteristic exhibition hall jointly constructed by Western Film Studios 1 and 2 and the first floor of the Life Aesthetics Museum, these works include paintings, new media, installation sculptures and other forms, opening up a new side of literary appreciation for everyone.







The exhibition is divided into three parts: Hall 1 presents the IP works of the hottest trend artists in China, including the elegant works of the beautiful artist Zhao Xiaoli, who has over 10 million fans, and the works brought by Zheng Yuanwu, who is famous for his fluorescent graffiti. Funny childhood work.







The No. 2 promenade will experience the cross-border linkage between Doraemon and Stitch together with art lovers in the time tunnel. The No. 3 Living Aesthetics Museum will open a new experience of the metaverse concept exhibition in the form of new media. In addition, themed art markets and related academic lectures will continue to be held during the exhibition. Lu Rongzhi will give a lecture on the theme of “Xi Fan Aesthetics of Multidimensional Cognition in the Metaverse Era”. From the perspective of the Metaverse Era, through a multi-dimensional cognition method, he will describe the generation and application of Xia Fan aesthetics in the current artistic context.







Immerse yourself in the trendy atmosphere and visual tension of the scene. From September 23rd to September 25th, the second Xi’an Art Book Fair was officially opened in STORYHOUSE in the Western Film Circle. The organizer said that the second Xi’an Art Book Fair is an attempt to open up a wave of youth culture experience. The exhibition includes the 2022 Kassel Documenta publication special exhibition, artist Liu Chengrui’s personal brand exhibition, the artist’s joint building block bear special exhibition, and the Gaotai Contemporary Art Center special exhibition. Exhibition, etc. During the exhibition, there will also be more than 20 art lectures, so that trendy art and books will fill the hearts of urban artists.







See movies, see art, see life – the cultural entanglement continues to bring more trendy and diverse artistic experiences to the city. The reporter learned in advance that from September 30th to October 15th, the second film art and life season will also be opened in the Western film industry. At that time, the three themes of trend art party, music time SHOW, and film art life festival More than 100 art activities will be staged in the ancient city, inviting citizens and tourists to a movie art carnival feast.

Text / Photo courtesy of the organizer, Sun Huan, an intern, and Yuan Yihan, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper