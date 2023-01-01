Original title: All members of iKON may sign a contract with the new agency 143. Artists affiliated to the company include the rookie group LIMELIGHT, etc.

Sohu Hanyu News iKON will leave YG Entertainment and join a new agency.

On December 30th, Geyo related sources said that iKON is discussing an exclusive contract with 143 Entertainment.

It is reported that iKON members Kim Jin-hwan, Kim Ji-won, Song Yoon-hyung, Koo Jung-hwa, Kim Dong-hyun, and Jung Chan-woo will sign a new contract together and are talking about maintaining the group. Regarding this, I contacted 143 Entertainment, but did not receive a reply.

143 Entertainment is a planning company established in 2020 by rapper-turned-producer Digital Master. Affiliated artists include rookie group LIMELIGHT and others.

iKON today announced the termination of YG’s exclusive contract. YG said, “After a long discussion with the iKON members about future activities, we finally decided to respect each other’s opinions and terminate the exclusive contract after the expiration of the contract. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to iKON who have been working together as their artists during this period. Thank you. Please look forward to and support their activities in various fields in the future.”

iKON started their career as a singer on September 15, 2015 with their first digital single "Orientation Sniper". Before their official debut, they became famous by appearing in Mnet's survival program "WIN" in 2013 and Mnet's survival program "MIX & MATCH" in the following year.

