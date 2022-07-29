Innovate with determination, the attitude remains the same. The all-star lineup shines with a new attitude to the retro “star” concept, unlocking the fashionable chapters of the stars with The Attico, with multiple styles, to freeze the “star” moment together.

“Bao” catches the eye, condensing the details and texture. Kylie Jenner’s personal interpretation of The Attico 2022 early autumn series Midnight clutch bag, mini round mirror inlaid and structured body, geometric silhouette focus. The handbag is transformed into a palm-like style, reinterpreting a new definition of styling. Add a layer of modern filters to the field of vision, and easily control the daily style.

Free interpretation, public attitude. Kim Kardashian’s frank upper body The Attico 2022 early autumn series fern color cargo pocket trousers out of the street. The style of tie-dye highlights the unrestrained style, the trend is new, and it is full of retro and new ideas, adding the finishing touch to the outfit.

The posture is agile and the modern style is staged. American actor Zendaya Coleman wears The Attico “Acacia” embroidered crystal fringed custom gown. Sparkling in color, gorgeous embroidery and crystal dream intertwined. Focusing on her moments of tension, she achieves an eye-catching gesture. Elegant and graceful, it shows the beauty of women’s diverse strengths.

Glamour color, focus light. British singer Dua Lipa made a stunning appearance at the Roskilde Festival in a bespoke green zebra print sequin dress by The Attico. The fluorescent green is bright and bold, the zebra pattern evokes warm vitality, and the sequins are eye-catching and colorful. Show off your summer look in bright, vibrant shades.

