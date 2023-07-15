All the Borges that were in Borges

TELAM 03112020 Seven months before his death, the writer Jorge Luis Borges dictated to María Kodama a story entitled “Silvano Acosta.” cbri

A century ago, the first book by Jorge Luis Borges, Fervor de Buenos Aires, was published. It was an edition of 300 copies, paid for by the writer’s father and on the cover was a drawing made by his sister, Norah. Of those 300 original copies, very few remain. That book was never reprinted. The one that bears the same title and has been reissued since 1969 is another bookwhich contains some poems from the original, but fully corrected and in which more than half of the texts that were published in 1923 are missing. Even the dedication to the reader (“To whomever reads”) was completely changed and abbreviated.

Since the beginning of this year Round tables, keynote talks (I gave one, invited by the cultural center of the University of Buenos Aires), concerts and walks to honor Borges a century after his first book are taking place throughout the country. The truth is there are very few people who have read it as it appeared a hundred years ago.

Just as Fervor de Buenos Aires rewrote, Borges rewrote many of his texts (Almost entirely those published before 1930, even with the prohibition to republish some of them, such as El tamaño de mi esperanza or El idioma de los argentinos, a prohibition that his widow and executor happily did not respect). Borges not only rewrote his youth texts but also rewrote his life.

Borges wanted to be seen as a conservative anarchist who celebrated dictators. For posterity it has been syndicated as a right-wing writer, anti-Peronist, a man who supported the executions of the government of General Aramburu and who said that Pinochet and Videla were gentlemen.

That image is not fake. Borges supported the so-called Argentine Revolution -He was appointed Director of the National Library by Aramburu- and applauded the Videla Coup. He also went to Chile to hug Pinochet, who decorated him. Possibly all these actions are the main reason why the Swedish Academy denied him the Nobel Prize for Literaturedespite the fact that since the 1960s he was considered the greatest living writer.

Borges preferred to adopt this image to pass on to posterity. It was his own choice. To create this image, he not only supported the dictators with statements, but he was tireless in criticizing and trying to make us forget the political options that he supported in his youth, which were diametrically opposed.

When the Russian Revolution occurred in 1917, the 18-year-old Borges was as enthusiastic as much of the youth of the West. Not only was he enthusiastic, but he wrote several poems vindicating the Revolution and the Bolsheviks. He came to publish several of them in Spanish magazines, since since 1914 he was with his family in Europe (first in Switzerland and, just after the Great War, in Spain).

when he returned to Buenos Aires destroyed a book project with “red” poems and converted to Yrigoyenism.

Until the 1930 coup Borges was not only a defender of the government of Hipólito Yrigoyen but also adopted a populist political and aesthetic position: defender of the compadrito (whom he idealized in an archetype), in love with the social and urban margins, vindicator of Martín Fierro and gaucho poetry (at a time when elegant people considered it deplorable or criminal).

The Borges of the 20s, the avant-garde, the one who wanted to revolutionize literature and society at the same time, he was very different from the Borges that Borges bequeathed to us at the end of his life. His friendship with Xul Solar (which began in 1924 and continued until Xul’s death in the 1960s) was a sign of that avant-garde fervor, bordering on anarcho radicalism. Anarchism came to Borges from his father.

Together, Borges and Xul read and discussed Spencer and the European thinkers who proposed avant-garde social utopias. That Borges, after World War II and in opposition to Nazism, is going to run towards conservatism until he reaches a religious anti-Peronism.

A careful reading can find signs of Borges’s political options in some of his writings, but it is an abuse to say that Borges shows in his books his post-1945 anti-Peronism or his pre-1930 populism.

In the first place because Borges did not write to express political ideas. If something is clear in everything Borges wrote, it is that politics does not interest him in the least. At most, he can take her (very exceptionally) as the subject of a text.

EThe use that some anti-Peronists now make of Borges might have amused him. Possibly he would have laughed when he saw that his sophisticated literature would end up being read as a simple political manifesto by those who love him essentially for his anti-Peronism and not for his labyrinths.

Paradoxically, he who hated partisan literature ends up becoming a pamphlet.



