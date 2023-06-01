All the intimacy of the wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, the future kings of Jordan

The Royal Wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif, which is taking place this June 1, 2023, first at the Zahra Palace and then, for the reception, the Palace Al Husseiniya . This event marks another moment of happiness for the Hashemite royal family of Jordan. After the recent wedding of Princess Iman of Jordan, daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, a finance executive, attention now turns to the crown prince and his upcoming marriage. Prince Hussein will assume the role of king in the future, following in the footsteps of his father, King Abdullah II.

Rajwa Al Saif, Prince Hussein’s fiancée, received the blessing of Queen Rania, who regards her as a third daughter. In addition to her slenderness and elegance, Rajwa has captivated both the prince and his future mother-in-law with her personality and trajectory.

The Kings Rania and Abdala of Jordan together with the future spouses. Source: CEDOC

At 4:00 p.m. in Amman, Jordan, (10:00 a.m. in Argentina) the current kings received the guests in the midst of immaculate sobriety and austerity.

As for the image of Rania, she only limited herself to appearing in a black evasé cut dress by Dior (typical of Jordanian culture) with long sleeves with spectacular embroidery on the cuffs and on the back. For his part, King Abdala II, opted for a suit in the same color as his wife and combined it with a red tie.

On their wedding day, 29-year-old Prince Hussein arrived regally wearing his imposing Jordanian military dress. Wearing the distinctive uniform of his country, the crown prince radiated a proud and imposing presence as he advanced towards the venue for the ceremony. His suit, adorned with insignia and decorations, symbolized his commitment and dedication to his nation and his role as the future leader of Jordan. With every step he took, Prince Hussein displayed not only his elegance, but also his deep respect for his royal Hashemite family’s history and legacy.

Rajwa Al Saif’s dress

Rajwa Al Saif made its appearance in pristine white with an architectural pattern that caught everyone’s attention. The design faithfully reflects his personality and style, highlighting three main characteristics: a draped neckline, an embroidered train and flat shoes. The firm responsible for this magnificent dress is Elie Saab. Later, it was revealed that the dress is inspired by a vintage design by the renowned Lebanese couturier that his mother-in-law, Rania from Jordan, had previously worn in a golden tone, but was adapted as a white bridal outfit. Interestingly, this is the same brand that Kate Middleton also wore as a wedding guest.

The dress is made from a high-quality matte crepe. The upper part of the model stands out with defined shoulder pads, fitted long sleeves and an original asymmetrical neckline with pleats along the cut. The design of this piece is voluminous and becomes the center of attention, in contrast to the simpler, more regal and straight dress.

All the intimacy of the wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, the future kings of Jordan

Despite all the accessories, the most surprising thing is that the bride chose flat shoes for her special day. She opted for the popular and traditional Jordanian slippers with a toe, without a heel and with a thin strap that holds the foot, leaving her feet completely in contact with the ground.

The wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, the future kings of Jordan. Source: AFP

The wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, the future kings of Jordan. Source: AFP

The guests at the wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, the future kings of Jordan

This Thursday, at the couple’s wedding, he counted the presence of distinguished guests of royalty and prominent international dignitaries, such as the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden.

Among them were Princess Hisakoa and Princess Tsuguko of Japan, as well as Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are also expected to attend, along with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. Also, Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan.

The wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, the future kings of Jordan. Source: AFP

On the other hand, the kings of the Netherlands, william alexander y maximum, they arrived alone. On the other hand, the great surprise of the afternoon occurred when they arrived at the Zahran Palace, The Princes of Wales, William and Kate Middleton.

In addition, the arrival of Jill Biden marked a wink between the United States and Jordan. In the same line of royal dynasties, Beatrice of England and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived at the wedding.

LQueen Azizah of Malaysia, who was also present at the royal wedding, as were King Emeritus Sofia and Juan Carlos of Spain.

On the other hand, local celebrities were also part of this celebration, several artists of great Jordanian size were present such as: Nedaa Shrara, Diana Karazon and Zain Awad, as well as performances by Haleem Musical Group, Al Salt Girls Band and Misk Dance Company.