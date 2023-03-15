The urban drama “All Wishes Come True” starring Mao Xiaotong and Zhang Li is currently being broadcast on CCTV 8. Through the in-depth description of the emotional relationship between Chinese-style families, the drama analyzes the collision between contemporary urban life and Beijingers’ traditional values, which arouses the audience’s attention. Reflections on life and ideals provide new ideas for the creation of Beijing-style Hutong dramas.

Different ways of living “Twin Flowers”

The plot revolves around a family of four in Xiaoman Hutong. Mother Li Huilan is an elementary school teacher who is about to retire. She has been teaching and educating people for decades. In her daily life, she often calls meetings with the whole family to teach others. As a result, her husband and two daughters are called “Teacher Li” at home, and her tone is respectful and revealing. Sense of distance. Husband Sun Jian is an old child who loves to play, eat, drink, and talkative. He seems to have been idle at home for many years, because he is “incompetent” and is reprimanded by “Ms. Li” all day long.

“Mr. Li” attributed his life lessons to the choice of marriage, and projected it on the two daughters, which became the main contradiction throughout “All Wishes Come True”. The eldest daughter, Sun Xinhuo, has become her mother’s “expectation”. She is extraordinarily sensible and has a strong personality. From obtaining a postgraduate degree to working hard to become an elite in the workplace, she strives to become a “winner in life”. The youngest daughter, Sun Xiang, is influenced by the slow life in Hutongs and the friendship of neighbors. She has a temperament like her father, loves life, loves food, is simple and kind, and has a warm heart.

The names of the two sisters are also interesting. The older sister is called Sun Xin, but she always thinks too much and cannot live according to her heart. The younger sister is called Sun Xiang, but she always thinks too little and acts rashly. At the beginning of the series, a conversation on the roof reveals the hearts of the two. Compared with the towering urban prosperity and the low and sparse city fireworks, the elder sister Sun Xin is full of longing for the brilliance of the high place, but the younger sister Sun Xiang is happy with the simple happiness of plain and stable.

The Cold and Warmth of “Two Worlds”

The two sisters in the play are mirror images of each other, and the contrast structure is neat. This parallel contrast is also reflected from a family, a pair of sisters, to a city. The Xiaoman Hutong where Lao Sun’s family is located gathers family, friendship, love, neighborly love, and gathers all the flavors of life. “Xiaoman” should have the meaning of “Xiaoman is perfection”. hometown. The CBD that sister Sun Xinxin longs for represents a new world full of temptations, satisfying all kinds of imaginations about “successful life”. The warmth and slow life of the “hometown” and the coldness and fast pace of the “new world” are reflected in the two sisters, which are different life experiences.

The older sister, Sun Xin, wanted to get out of her “hometown” wholeheartedly, but in the “new world” she encountered treacherous people and experienced the cruelty of the workplace. Whenever Sun Xin returned to Xiaoman Hutong exhausted and hurt, she waited for her first love boyfriend and family to heal from the warmth that was always waiting under the street lamp. In the cold night, Sun Xin is moved by her childhood sweetheart Chu Xiaoyu, but she still pursues successful people in the workplace. This emotional choice can also be attributed to the choice between “hometown” and “new world“.

The younger sister, Sun, wants to live in the present, and is more willing to bend down to pick up the happiness and satisfaction in ordinary life. Whether working at a milk tea stall or helping cook in a Hutong coffee shop, Sun Xiang, who is full of enthusiasm for life, loves to talk and laugh, treats people and things with sincerity, and is always full of strong human touch around him. She also met Yu Fei, a young man from Beidiao who likes to meddle in “nosy” and fight for justice, and the two like-minded people fall in love.

Every character is like a person in life

Nowadays, many life dramas are accustomed to driving the narrative rhythm by simply and violently intensifying conflicts, and they have been filmed as “unit dramas” with stories and characters separated. “All wishes come true” has a clear main line, a clear theme, and a consistent drama logic. The family drama in the play is the audience’s favorite passage. The nagging mother, the bragging father, the sober and independent elder sister, and the cute younger sister, each character is like a person in life.

With a “face that has never been bullied by life”, the actor Mao Xiaotong combined his own sweet temperament with the outgoing personality of the optimistic character, and played the hearty and “big heart” of the alley chick. The “foodie” character of the character in the movie. Sister Sun Xin is a very purposeful person, because her family borrowed money to treat her illness and felt indebted, actor Zhang Li grasped the “heavy heart” under the appearance of Sa Shuang. One of the two sisters is close, and the other is admirable. Mao Xiaotong and Zhang Li successfully interpreted the atmosphere of sisterly love. The more surprising combination of characters is naturally “Longing for CP”. Zhang Kaili and Sun Song are on the same screen again after 30 years, playing a pair of strict mothers and loving fathers. The emotional layers are rich, there are laughs and tears, and the characters also bury Easter eggs when they appear : Sun Jian bragged to the neighbors, “If (Li Huilan) didn’t look like Liu Huifang back then, I would still have looked down on her”, which made people smile knowingly.

“All wishes come true” does not have strong plots and big conflicts, but it still makes the audience feel not procrastinating and enjoys watching. The reason lies in the real character creation and the presentation of the family atmosphere. This plain and timeless quality returns to Beijing-style family dramas. , The classic narrative style of hutong drama, telling the taste of life. (Reporter Qiu Wei)