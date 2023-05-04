Alleged drone attack on the Kremlin worries Russia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities say two Ukrainian drones reached the very heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness and hit the Kremlin before being shot down at the last moment.

There are many questions about such an assertion.

Why did the Kremlin announce the alleged incident some 12 hours after it happened? Why were reports of the explosions not circulating before the announcement on messaging apps that continue to function flawlessly despite Russia’s crackdown on the press and criticism of the war in Ukraine? Why were the videos of the alleged attacks not released until after the announcement? Why are the images not verified?

A drone attack on the Kremlin would be the most serious penetration of Russian airspace since German teenager Matthias Rust landed his single-engine plane outside Red Square in 1987. By announcing the attack — even if staged — Russia it risks undermining the confidence of its citizens in its frequent claims of military superiority.

As if that weren’t humiliation enough, the incident happened less than a week before Victory Day, the highest military anniversary in Russia. In some videos of the alleged attack, you can see the decorated stands and grandstand for the military parade in Red Square.

For President Vladimir Putin, the confession that Ukrainian drones reached the Kremlin could justify a brutal escalation of attacks against Ukraine. Russian officials insist that the military is attacking only military targets, despite repeated evidence to the contrary.

Already there is talk of severe retaliation, including threats specifically directed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who denies attacking the Kremlin.

“After today’s terrorist act, there is no variable other than the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal,” said former president and current deputy chairman of Russia’s security council Dmitry Medvedev.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, compared the Ukrainian government to the Islamic State terrorist group, saying it will demand “the use of weapons capable of destroying it.”

Russia’s nuclear doctrine contemplates that the country can use atomic weapons in the event of a nuclear attack or if it faces an attack with conventional weapons that threaten “the very existence” of the Russian state. The West has accused Putin of boasting about the possible use of nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine.

But Phillips O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, downplayed that possibility as a result of the alleged attack on the Kremlin.

“You’re not going to say, ‘Now that there’s been a small drone attack, we can go nuclear now,'” he said.

Commentator Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speechwriter who has fled the country, also expressed doubts.

“If enemy drones hit the Kremlin it means that any other object in the European part of Russia is vulnerable in general,” he added. “So I don’t think this was a provocation designed by the Kremlin to influence public opinion.”

If Ukraine did carry out the attack, “you have to see it as a dramatic coup, a show of capability and a statement of intent: Don’t think Moscow is safe,” said Mark Galeotti, a Russian military and security analyst at University College. in London.

Less clear, Galeotti said on Twitter, “is whether he got on the nerves of the Russians or made them furious.”

Russian nerves have already been rattled by other attacks — presumably the work of Ukraine or internal opponents — which have increased sharply in recent weeks.

Two freight trains derailed this week due to bomb blasts in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. Notably, authorities in the region did not hold Ukraine responsible, which could be an attempt to downplay Ukraine’s ability to engage in sabotage.

However, Bryansk authorities said in March that two people were shot dead when suspected Ukrainian saboteurs entered the region. Bryansk has also suffered from sporadic cross-border shelling, one of which killed four people in April.

According to press reports, Ukrainian drones have made incursions deep into Russia on several occasions. In December, Russia claimed it shot down drones at airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions. Three soldiers were killed in the attack in Saratov on a major military airfield.

Before that, Russia reported that it shot down a Ukrainian drone aimed at its Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in Crimea, a territory annexed by Russia.

