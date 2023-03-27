Alliance of Cutral Co He achieved his fourth win in a row in the Lifune Official Tournament and He continues as the only leader with an ideal score.

El Gallo (12 points), won by 1-0 to Atlético Neuquén (4) at the Coloso del Ruca Quimey with a new goal from Brian Gonzalezwhich comes sharp in the championship.

Beyond its perfect start, Celeste has two teams that follow it closely. One is Maronese (10) who beat Petrolero (4) 2-1 on his pitch with goals from Henry Sáez and Juan Manuel Vázquez.

the other is Independent (10)which on Saturday thrashed 6 to 2 to Union de Zapala (3). Alexander Reyes and Lucca Bustos scored two goals each for the Red while the rest were from Joaquín Churrarín and John García.

The one who is also expectant is Deportivo Rincón (7) that defeated Patagonia (3) 3-2 in Neuquen. Besides, Don Bosco (4) obtained his first victory 4-2 against San Patricio (4) in Zapala. Centenario (6) defeated Pacífico (1) 2-0 as local and the Dean was last.

In B he leads with an ideal score Unión Vecinal (12 points) that yesterday thrashed Añelo 3-0 (1). In addition, Bicicross (5) thrashed Los Canales (4) 5-2 in Senillosa, Esperanza (3) defeated Villa Iris (0) 3-2 at home, Rivadavia (9) defeated El Porvenir 7-4 (6) As a visitor, San Lorenzo (6) beat Río Grande (0) 3-0 and Eucalipto Blanco (7) drew 1-1 with Sapere (5).



