The creative unit AllRightsReserved collaborated with contemporary artist Allison Zuckerman for the first time to create the artist’s first bronze sculpture “Monolithic Beauty”.

Allison Zuckerman presents in a surreal and complex style, mostly collage and graffiti, hoping that the viewer will pay attention to every detail of the work. This work “Monolithic Beauty” is inspired by the artist’s concept of beauty. The work is cut from the perspective of women. The bronze sculpture of women with colorful and rich single-piece elements has an extraordinary appearance design, bringing out a charming and grotesque feeling, but Both are beautiful to the artist. Allison Zuckerman believes that women are often the subjects of art, but rarely the creators, and she hopes to retell their stories from the perspective of women, who can be ghostly, sentimental or intimidating at the same time, hoping to present a more real a feeling of.

Monolithic Beauty is made of copper and mixed media and measures 36cm high, 41.4cm wide and 18.9cm deep. Limited to 30 pieces worldwide, with the artist’s signature and handwritten number on the bottom. The bronze statue has been opened for lottery at DDTStore.com, and the deadline is October 17. Interested readers may wish to go to know.