Source title: AllRightsReserved and Inges Idee Shanghai’s first large-scale outdoor permanent art installation

"Come on!" Material: Mixed Media Dimensions: H 300mm (little boy); H 184 x W 115 x D 115mm (base) Limited edition of 100 pieces worldwide With wooden box packaging Delivery starts in October 2022 Price: HK$3,925｜US$500 "Elephant Family Orchestra" Material: Mixed Media Dimensions: H 224mm (elephant); H 120mm (little elephant); H 184 x W 115 x D 115mm (base) Limited edition of 100 pieces worldwide With wooden box packaging Delivery starts in October 2022 Price: HK$3,925｜US$500 "Elephant Family Band" and "Go!" Global Public Offering Details Date and time: September 28, 2022 at 11 am Worldwide exclusive locations: DDT Store International (now open for enquiries) – ddtstore.com "UP WE GO! (September 15th, 11:00 a.m. – Hong Kong / Shanghai) Inges Idee, an internationally renowned German artist, was invited by the creative brand AllRightsReserved to present “UP WE” for the upcoming “Shanghai’s first Vientiane World” – Shanghai Suhewan Vientiane World GO! Step into a new scene” art project, the art project includes two large-scale outdoor permanent art installations “Go!” and “Elephant Parent-Child Orchestra”, standing in the Xili and Dongli atriums of Vientiane World, Suhewan, Shanghai, respectively. Across two floors of commercial space, it means that art and commerce will join hands to enter a new scene, bringing a pleasing art viewing experience to urban life.

Shanghai Suhewan Vientiane World is located in the hinterland of Suhewan and is connected to the Bund. It integrates boutique business, cultural preservation buildings, urban public green space, high-end residences and offices. The overall planned development volume is 330,000 square meters, and will be built into a world-class beach Water Central Activity Zone (CAZ, Central Activity Zone). Shanghai Suhewan Vientiane Tiandi protectively restored the historical building complex “Shenyuli”, and carried out off-site protection of the only “Tianhou Palace” in the center of Shanghai; the commercial part is composed of east and west, with open commercial space and public space. The urban green space is integrated, mainly introducing cutting-edge fashion designer brands, high-end banquet and catering brands, light outdoor lifestyle and pet-friendly experience brands, which will create a brand new riverside life.

Inges Idee brings art aesthetics into the community through public art installations, hoping that the public can get close to art and creative culture. The work is Inges Idee’s first large-scale permanent outdoor art installation in Shanghai, and it is also AllRightsReserved’s fourth large-scale permanent outdoor art installation in China.

“Come on!” Design Concept of Large Outdoor Art Installation

“Step On!” Large Outdoor Art Installation

Venue: Shanghai Suhewan Vientiane Tiandi Dongli Atrium

The little boy is carrying a cute elephant backpack and strides across the two floors. The whole picture is full of childlike dreams, implying that the elephant gives the little boy magical power and pushes him forward behind his back. The dynamic design allows each floor to see different landscapes of the sculpture, bringing different surprises to the audience on each floor.

“Elephant Parent-child Orchestra” large-scale outdoor art installation design concept

“Elephant Family Orchestra” large-scale outdoor art installation

Venue: Shanghai Suhewan Vientiane World Xili Atrium

The large-scale outdoor art installation consists of two elephants, including a female elephant on the ground and a baby elephant on two underground floors. The elephants designed with the elements of the orchestral instruments play against each other like a concert.

The two elephant sculptures created with the elements of trumpet and trumpet face each other. Although they are separated, they form an invisible arc. While creating a visual effect, they are also harmonious like an ensemble of elephants. The funnel-shaped streamline form contrasts with the arc of the building. The orchestral recital is meant to be pleasing to the eye, poetically connecting the two floors.

Creation Process: “Step Up!” and “Elephant Parent-Child Band” large-scale outdoor art installation

The world‘s first limited edition small sculpture works

Online subscription available at DDT Store on September 28

All proceeds support public welfare

To celebrate the completion of the artist’s first outdoor permanent art installation in Shanghai, AllRightsReserved and artist Inges Idee specially collaborated to promote “Elephant Family Orchestra” and “Go!” small sculpture works, and use “UP WE GO! Go to a new scene” “Art project two public art installations as creative blueprints. The proceeds from the sale of the two limited-edition small sculpture works will be donated to public welfare without deducting the cost.

The two charities include Shanghai Charity Foundation and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals in Hong Kong, China; the proceeds will be donated to the Shanghai Charity Foundation’s “Flying Hope – Hand in Hand Paired Education” charity project for children and “Honoring Family and Respect for the Elderly”. Old Charity Project: respectively helping students from poor families and excellent academics to overcome temporary difficulties and successfully complete their studies; and assisting the elderly in need; and “Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Youth Service” of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals in Hong Kong, China, for grassroots youth Provide training and career development to enhance musical talent, and at the same time allow young people to broaden their social circles and horizons through music.

“Come on!”

Material: Mixed Media

Dimensions: H 300mm (little boy); H 184 x W 115 x D 115mm (base)

Limited edition of 100 pieces worldwide

With wooden box packaging

Delivery starts in October 2022

Price: HK$3,925｜US$500

“Elephant Family Orchestra”

Material: Mixed Media

Dimensions: H 224mm (elephant); H 120mm (little elephant); H 184 x W 115 x D 115mm (base)

Limited edition of 100 pieces worldwide

With wooden box packaging

Delivery starts in October 2022

Price: HK$3,925｜US$500

“Elephant Family Band” and “Go!” Global Public Offering Details

Date and time: September 28, 2022 at 11 am

Worldwide exclusive locations: DDT Store International (now open for enquiries) – ddtstore.com

“UP WE GO! Step into a new vision” art project

Organizer: China Resources Land

Artistic Creation and Curatorial Unit: AllRightsReserved

Artist group: Inges Idee

Location: Shanghai Suhewan Vientiane World

About Inges Idee

Inges Idee is an internationally renowned German art creation group founded in Berlin in 1992 with four members, including Axel Lieber, Hans Hemmert, Thomas A. Schmidt and Georg Zey. Since 1993, the Berlin-based team has been co-producing many pieces of international public art, and each member has also independently created his own art. Over the years, Inges Idee has focused on the development of art with spatial and local characteristics, participated in various important public works in Berlin and other cities, and has a high reputation in today’s art world. His work style is known for witty, humorous and bright colors. He is good at using metaphors, narratives, pictograms, and illustrations to place appropriate works of art around public buildings, breaking the original rational and functional tone of space. .

The creative brand AllRightsReserved(ARR) was established in 2003.

Over the years, ARR has designed and planned exclusive marketing programs for many internationally renowned brands, and has been planning various large-scale projects for cooperative brands in Asia, often mobilizing many friendly units and partners in the contemporary art world, in order to bring the most Excellent project with effect and impact. These large-scale projects not only gain a high level of attention, but also allow the public to participate.

ARR’s long-term partner is the famous American contemporary artist KAWS. Beginning with KAWS:PASSING THROUGH in 2010, to the ongoing KAWS:HOLIDAY—the giant inflatable sculpture COMPANION, it has been exhibited in various regions with various relaxed attitudes. Ristol, Singapore, Changbai Mountain, and even reaching outer space have attracted many art lovers.

Among the Yunyun projects, the most unforgettable project in Hong Kong and even the whole of Asia must be the art project jointly with the Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman: in 2013, ARR brought a rubber eraser to the world-famous Hong Kong Victoria Harbour in 2013. Big Yellow Duck! After the unprecedented success of “Rubber Duck Tour: Hong Kong Station”, ARR has curated three permanent giant outdoor sculptures in important cities in China: Chengdu, Shenzhen and Changsha.

The projects have been well received and set a record for the number of participants, marking a successful step! ARR has broken through the previously established and familiar concepts of venues and spaces, and reshaped a new display model, which has also gained recognition at the industry and public levels.

About DDT Store

DDT Store is an online shopping platform specializing in the sale of officially authorized boutiques. It was established in April 2015 by the creative unit AllRightsReserved. Its name is inspired by the doorbell of “Ding Dong, Ding Dong!”, which represents the joy of receiving the desired product. Combining the latest online retail and delivery services, it is designed to provide a high-quality online shopping experience for those who love boutiques. At the same time, it has launched a variety of creative and high-quality officially authorized products with major brands, providing customers with a variety of product choices and endless shopping surprises.