Almeida and Thomas bring excitement to the Giro

MONTE BONDONE, Italy (AP) — Geraint Thomas took an important step toward becoming the oldest Giro d’Italia champion by reclaiming the overall leader’s pink jersey on Tuesday as the race began a decisive final week in the mountains. of the Dolomites.

Joao Almeida took victory in the demanding 16th stage, with a finish line at the peak of Monte Bondone, to obtain his first victory in one of the great tours of world cycling. grandtour. The Portuguese rider just overtook Thomas, who earned valuable bonus seconds.

Primoz Roglic entered third with a delay of 25 seconds.

The result catapulted British Thomas back to first place in the overall standings, 18 seconds ahead of Almeida and 29 ahead of Roglic.

“Of course it would have been nice to win, but I had to make sure I didn’t get left behind. I didn’t want to play cat and mouse, having Joao and Roglic behind me,” said Thomas, a running back for the Ineos Grenadiers team.

“We have done an excellent job together. What happened is that he knew how to accelerate to win the sprint. In any case, it’s nice to be back in pink and to have taken some advantage,” he added.

He also warned that Almeida has all the conditions to fight for the title: “He has not surprised me, he is a very strong rider and we will have to count on him for the final victory.”

Thomas will turn 37 on Thursday, three days before the end of the Italian round in Rome. The oldest champion in the history of the Giro was Fiorenzo Magni, who was 34 years old when he won it in 1955.

Tuesday marked the beginning of one of the brutal last week. It was the first of three of the last six stages that have received the maximum five stars for their degree of difficulty.

Tuesday’s climb exceeded 5,000 meters in elevation and included five category climbs as it covered a 203-kilometre (126-mile) route from Sabbio Chiese, including the top-category finish.

And it was the ascent to Monte Bondone that brought excitement to the race.

Almeida launched his attack less than seven kilometers from the finish, and Thomas responded shortly after to enliven a vibrant finish.

The Portuguese has worn the pink jersey in the past, but had never won a stage in his three previous Giro appearances. The UAE Team Emirates rider also competed in the Vuelta a España last year.

“I’m very happy. A special victory, a dream come true,” said Almeida. “I felt good, the team was extraordinary. With Thomas we worked together to put seconds between us and Roglic, but then my main objective was the stage win. I try to improve day by day to become the best version of myself”.

The 17th stage on Wednesday will provide a short respite by covering 195 kilometers (121 miles) between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle. It will start with a gradual descent before a long flat course that should facilitate a massive sprint.

Mark Cavendish, the sprint specialist, will be attempting to claim his 19th Giro stage win. The Briton announced on Monday that he will retire at the end of the season.