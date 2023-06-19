almost 200 simultaneous municipal elections with the provincial ones

Next Sunday, when Córdoba votes in the provincial elections to define the next governor, there will be 196 communes and municipalities that will have simultaneous elections to elect mayor, councilors and tribunes of account.

It will be an electoral Super Sunday in which the province will be practically complete in the renewal map of municipal authorities, since more than 80 communal elections were held on June 4, in addition to the 30 electoral acts that were held on June 11, and the three of the last Sunday. Only a few elections remain for July.

Among the main ones for next month will be Villa Allende, with a date for Sunday the 30th. Definitions of dates are also expected in cities with more inhabitants, such as Villa María and Bell Ville.

The expectation of this Sunday will be marked by the renewal of the provincial authorities, especially in a pivotal year that will culminate in December with two consecutive terms of Juan Schiaretti, in addition to a first alternating term by then-governor José Manuel de la Sota.

It will also be a plebiscite after 24 years of Justicialista government.

Something identical that will be put into play in the interior are the municipalities governed for six consecutive periods by radicals or justicialistas. Such is the case of Mendiolaza, where there will be an end to the consecutive administrations of the radical Daniel Salibi (Colón department) or the PJ in Villa Nueva (San Martín department) with six terms of Justicialista mayors.

There are a total of 227 towns and cities that will elect their mayor and councillors. Among the towns with the most inhabitants are: San Francisco, Mendiolaza, Río Ceballos, Cruz del Eje, Villa Nueva, Alejandro Roca, La Carlota, Villa Carlos Paz, Carrilobo, Oncativo and Río Segundo, among others.

It will be 53 percent of the provincial electoral roll that will have unified elections, with 642,390 voters. Of that total of 227, there are 31 that have a single list, according to data provided by the provincial government.

Of the 26 departments that the province has, in 25 municipal and provincial elections will be held simultaneously. In San Justo it is where there will be more municipal elections “stuck” with the elections for governor (23). In addition, it is the second municipal district with the most voters. Only in San Francisco there are 57,919 residents authorized to pay this Sunday.

In this sector of the provincial southeast, a good part of the inhabitants of this department will vote for mayor and governor at the same time, since Alicia, Altos de Chipión, Arroyito, Balnearia, Brinkmann, Colonia Vignaud, El Arañado, El Fortín, El Tío, Freyre, La Francia, La Paquita, La Tordilla, Marull, Miramar, Plaza Luxardo, Porteña, Quebracho Herrado, Sacanta, Tránsito, Villa Concepción del Tío, as well as San Francisco.

The expectation will also be set on how the response will be from the department in which the candidate for governor for the ruling party, Martín Llaryora, was mayor in a city like San Francisco, which has been administered by the PJ for 16 years.

In San Francisco, 16 years of the PJ

In this city the fight will be given by seven electoral proposals. Damián Bernarte (We Do United for Córdoba), the interim mayor will present himself for his first term elected by the electorate, already in 2021 replaced Ignacio García Aresca, who took office as national deputy. He previously served as secretary general, a position he accepted after taking leave of absence from the legislative body.

Unlike the other six lists, Bernarte’s pro-government proposal is the only one in which the candidate for mayor does not appear, moreover, as a candidate for councilor.

He will face the ruling party on the Together for Change list as a candidate for mayor, the radical Marco Puricelli, a former municipal official in the management of Ramón Javier Mestre.

The space of Libertad Avanza will be represented by Germán Cassinerio; while Córdoba Neighborhood Meeting will lead Elena Vacchetta as a candidate for mayor.

The Christian Democratic Party will lead the ticket to Gustavo Piscitello; and the Left Front and Workers-Unity, to Ailén Cabrera.

The sector of Kirchnerism that will be presented in this city -like the provincial elections- bears the seal I believe in Córdoba de Todos. Andrés Romero will lead the ballot as a candidate for mayor and councilor.

Villa Carlos Paz, with more voters

Another of the most expectant municipal contests this Sunday will be that it take place in Villa Carlos Paz, where the electorate will have to choose between five electoral proposals. There are 58,914 residents authorized to pay, in 169 tables

The elections are more attractive because the former mayor of that city Esteban Avilés will be measured again at the polls. In 2015, when he won re-election, he had become one of the community leaders in the interior of Cordoba with the most votes at that time (he had been re-elected with 67 percent of the votes).

On this occasion, he will face Emilio Iosa (Together for Carlos Paz), the health doctor who has the support of the candidate for governor of Together for Change, Luis Juez; and Rodrigo de Loredo, postulant in Córdoba capital.

Iosa managed to put together an electoral proposal with sectors of radicalism, neighborhoodism, PRO, the Civic Front, First the People and Carlos Paz Despierta. This political alliance leads as the first candidate for councilor to María Pía Felpeto, daughter of the former mayor of this city Carlos Felpeto.

The justicialist proposal aligned with albertismo will be led by legislator Mariana Caserio, who will be the only woman to run for these elections. She under the platform space she will run for the second time as a candidate for mayor.

The Democratic Party that is in tune with the political space of Javier Milei will nominate Oscar Cura; while Jorge Salazar will run for Crecer Carlos Paz.

In Villa Nueva, 24 years of Peronism

Another of the districts with the most voters (22,000) that will be put into play, today governed by the Justicialista Natalia Graglia, who will present herself this Sunday as a candidate for departmental legislator for Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, will support her brother’s candidacy for mayor, Franco Graglia.

The current mayor was prevented by provincial law from running for re-election, so local PJ, also aligned with Martín Gill (Villa María) opted for Franco Graglia, current undersecretary for Institutional Relations and Social Policies. In this electoral bid, in one of the cities that has been governed by Peronism for 24 years, the radical Ignacio Tagni will present himself for the opposition, who will compete for Together for Change.

Valentín Alanís will present himself as a candidate for mayor for Kirchnerism under the Creo en Córdoba space; while Marcelo Picco -who is aligned with the PRO legislator Darío Capitani- will compete with the Unite space for Freedom and Dignity.

Neighborhood Meeting will lead René Reboyras as a candidate, who had run in the 2019 elections, when a few of the elections decided not to participate in the electoral contest.

In Mendiolaza, 24 years of radicalism

Mendiolaza joins the list of the most awaited elections, since in December the cycle of the radical mayor Daniel Salibi will be fulfilled, who governs his sixth consecutive term and who was also impeded by re-election. In that city, Together for Change will go separately.

With the seal of the UCR, Martín Marcolongo, the young lawyer anointed by Salibi to succeed him, will compete. He is the son of the current Secretary of Finance of the Municipality.

Adela Arning, the current councilor, will run for mayor with the seal of PRO, with the support of the Civic Front.

Nicolás Martínez Dalke obtained the support of the provincial justicialismo, for which reason he will run in these elections as a candidate for mayor with the seal of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba. Four years ago, Dalke, without Schiaretti’s accompaniment, had presented himself for Mendiolaza Unida.

On behalf of the Kirchner sector, Juan Carlos Stauber, who denounced vandalism and theft of posters and promotional elements for his list, will be running for We Believe in Córdoba de Todos.

Another option will be that of the current Tribune of Accounts for the opposition, Ángela Alessio (Mendiolaza Te Suma), who was part of the alliance that in 2019 was one step away from achieving the mayor’s office. She has the support of other local leaders, such as Fernando Bustamante.

One by one the departments with simultaneous elections:

Calamuchita Department

La CruzLas BajadasLos MolinosLuttiSan AgustínSegunda UsinaVilla Cañada del Sauce

Colon Department

El ManzanoEstación Juárez CelmanLa GranjaMalvinas ArgentinasMendiolazaMi GranjaRío CeballosSaldánSalsipuedesTinocoVilla Cerro Azul

Department Cross of the Axis

Bañado de SotoCruz del EjeLos Chañaritos

General Roca Department

Del CampilloItalóPincenRanquelesVilla HuidobroSan Martín DepartmentArroyo AlgodónAusoniaLa PlayosaLucaVilla Nueva

Department Ischillin

AvellanedaCañada de Río PintoChuñaQuilinoVilla Gutiérrez

Juárez Celman Department

Alejandro RocaCarnerilloLa CarlotaOlaeta

Department Marcos Juarez

Alejo LedesmaAriasCamilo AldaoCaptain General Bernardo O’HigginsCavanaghColonia BargeColonia ItalianaGeneral BaldisseraGeneral RocaGuatimozínLos SurgentesMine DepartmentCiénaga del CoroEl ChachoEstancia de GuadalupeGuasapampaSan Carlos MinasTosno

Pocho Department

ChancaníSan JerónimoTala Cañada

Roque Sáenz Peña Apartment

Punilla Department

Casa GrandeCuesta BlancaHuerta GrandeLos CocosSan Antonio de ArredondoSan EstebanVilla Carlos PazVilla Santa Cruz del LagoRío Cuarto DepartmentAdelia MaríaElenaSan BasilioVilla El Chacay

Rio Primero Department

AtahonaChapel of RemediesChalaceaComechingonesDiego de RojasEsquinaLa ParaLa PostaLa PuertaLa QuintaLas GramillasLas SaladasObispo TrejoPlaza de MercedesRio PrimeroSagrada FamiliaVilla FontanaVilla Santa Rosa

Rio Seco Department

Chañar ViejoEufrasio LozaGutembergLos HoyosRayo CortadoSanta ElenaVilla de María

Rio Segundo Department

CarriloboCosta SacateImpiraManfrediMatorralesOncativoPozo del MolleRinconRio Segundo

San Alberto Department

AmbulArroyo de los PatosThe StreetsLas RabonasMina ClaveroNonoPanaholmaSan LorenzoSan VicenteSauce ArribaVilla Cura BrocheroVilla Sarmiento

Saint Xavier Department

ConlaraLa PazThe PopulationLas TapiasLos CerrillosLos HornillosLuyabaSan Javier and YacantoVilla de las Rosas

Department San Justo

AliciaAltos de ChipiónArroyitoBalneariaBrinkmannColonia MarinaColonia VignaudEl AraradoEl FortínEl TíoFreyreLa FranciaLa PaquitaLa TordillaMarullMiramarPlaza LuxardoPorteñaQuebracho HerradoSacantaSan FranciscoTránsitoVilla Concepción del Tío

Santa Maria Apartment

CliffsFalda del CarmenLa Rancherita- Las CascadasLa SerranitaLos CedrosMalagueñoMonte RaloSan ClementeToledoValle de AnisacateVilla Ciudad de AméricaVilla del PradoVilla la Bolsa

Sobremonte Department

HikingChuña HuasiNew WellSan Francisco of the Chañar

Third Department Up

Colonia AlmadaCorralitoDalmacio VélezLas PerdicesTancachaVilla AscasubiTotoral DepartmentCandelaria SudCañada de LuqueLa PampaLas PeñasSimbolarSinsacateVilla del Totoral

Departamento Tulumba

Churqui GorgeLas ArriasRosary of the SaladilloSan Pedro NorthVilla Tulumba

Union Department

Alto AlegreAna ZumaránMonte MaízNoetingerOrdóñezPascanasSan Marcos SudViamonteWenceslao Escalante

What will happen in places with a single list

There are also 31 communes that managed to agree on lists of unity over political differences and, although they have an election date for this Sunday, there will be no elections and they have the name of who will be the next communal chief.

Single Lists

· Onagoity· Pacheco de Melo· The Tracker· Inriville· Saira· Saladillo· Villa Elisa· Talaini· Leguizamon· Melo· Riobamba· Rosales· San Joaquín· Chaján· Las Peñas SudSuco· Cañada de Machado· Colonia Las Cuatro Esquinas· Chapel of Carmen Videla neighborhood Anita neighborhood Iturraspe neighborhood Las Pichanas neighborhood San Bartolomé neighborhood San Pedro neighborhood Las Varas Seeber Villa San Esteban Sarmiento Chilibroste Villa Los Patos

