Listen to the audio version of the article

2,984 (+11% compared to 2022) companies from 64 countries are present at the 54th edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide, the reference B2B event for the cosmetics industry until 20 March in Bologna, where operators are expected from almost 150 countries. To represent the international appeal of the event also the 29 national collectives with small and medium enterprises from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, California, China, South Korea, Ecuador, France, Great Britain, Germany, Japan, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and the USA. New compared to the 2022 edition is the presence of Argentina, Australia, India and Romania, with Ireland present for the first time with the national body. China and Taiwan are back after the forced absence caused by the lockdowns imposed by the pandemic.

With 490 companies – mostly very large subcontractors, with 3-5 thousand employees – occupying an exhibition space of 8,900 m2, almost 10% of the total, the Chinese collective also represents an important slice of the trade fair organization’s revenues which, aware of the growing importance of this market, since 2007 it has had a branch in Shanghai with 50 employees, as explained by Marco Tchen, president of BolognaFiere China.

Expected buyers from 50 countries. Operators from China and Taiwan return

«Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023 is an enormously successful edition – comments Gianpiero Calzolari, president of BolognaFiere -. Thanks to synergies with international partners, the institutional support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ICE, the agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, and the collaboration with Cosmetica Italia, the event continues to grow . Cosmoprof will attract buyers from more than 50 countries to the city: delegations of buyers, retailers and distributors from key emerging and mature markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania. It is also with pleasure that we welcome companies and operators from China and Taiwan, which until a few months ago were unable to leave their countries».

Turnover in 2022 at 13.3 billion, +10.5% on 2019

We’re off to a new start, therefore, and the forecasts for the sector also support the optimism. In 2022, the total turnover of the cosmetics industry in Italy reached 13.3 billion euros, up by 12.1% compared to 2021; the increase compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic) with +10.5% should be highlighted. Estimates for 2023 are also positive, with turnover rising to 14.4 billion euros (+7.7% on 2022). Exports continue to account for over 40% of turnover. In particular, in 2022 they reached 5.9 billion euros, up by 18.5 percentage points compared to the previous year, bringing the trade balance to a record level of over 3.2 billion euros with growth of over 500 million compared to 2021. And for this year, estimates still point to a positive trend (+10%) which will make it possible to reach 6.4 billion for cosmetics exported from our country to international markets.

«The propensity to invest in strategic levers, the ability to interpret market evolution and the opening towards international markets contribute to making cosmetics a reactive sector, able to face the challenges imposed by complex scenarios – comments Benedetto Lavino , president of Cosmetica Italia –. The focus remains on issues such as the availability and cost of raw materials or the increase in energy prices; however, the sector proves to be solid, mature and competitive in operating more and more as a system».