Almost 50 years of experience in university further education: information evenings on the IKM cultural management master’s degree – mica

Around 50 years ago, the Institute for Cultural Management and Gender Studies (IKM) at the University of Music and Performing Arts (mdw) was the first in Europe to commit itself to teaching cultural management. The extra-occupational, 4-semester cultural management master’s degree, which will start again at the IKM in October, is one of the most established further education offers in the German-speaking world.

“Our graduates know how to mediate empathetically as interface managers between artists, business, politics and the public”, states course leader Dipl.-Heil. Ped. (FH) Katharina Pfennigstorf. Interface skills are essential so that cultural managers can successfully shape their challenging and at the same time responsible role for society “in dialogue and multilog”.

In addition to cultural and legal aspects, business know-how and soft skills in management are taught in eight networked areas – with intensive theoretical reflection, strong practical orientation and active integration of current topics such as sustainability in the cultural sector and the latest developments such as the connection between artificial intelligence and art.

Two information evenings offer interested parties detailed insight into the content and application requirements of the IKM cultural management master’s degree and also advice on individual concerns:

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at the IKM

(1030 Vienna, Anton-von Webern-Platz 1, Building E, 1st floor)

Thursday, June 1, 2023, 7:00 p.m. – digitally via Zoom

(Link available at http://www.mdw.ac.at/ikm/kulturmanagement)

No registration needed!

Neu: The university course ends with a „Master of Arts“ (Continuing Education) away. This entitles graduates to apply for a PhD-Studium to apply. Due to changes in the University Act, only participants with a university degree can be admitted to the course starting in October. A maximum of 24 students are accepted.

Applications are possible from April 14 up to and including June 14, 2023 via mdwOnline: https://online.mdw.ac.at

The course fee is 2,450 euros per semester.

Cross-divisional network

Since it was founded, countless participants have successfully completed the IKM cultural management master’s degree and are part of a unique, interdisciplinary network in which people exchange personal information beyond the course, get individual advice for professional projects and receive ongoing feedback from colleagues hone your own skills.

Numerous graduates in management positions and high recommendation

The high recommendation rate and long list of successful graduates in management positions in the various cultural institutions confirm the curriculum of the established further education offer: Andrea Bina, head of the NORDICO Stadtmuseum Linz, Gerda Forster, head of the department of urban cultural development in the city of Linz, Oliver Graf, director and managing director at the Theater für Niedersachsen, Sven Hartberger, former director of Klangforum Wien, Andrea Jungmann, managing director of Sotheby’s Austria, David Müllner, general manager of the sound & multimedia department at the Burgtheater, Melanie Wiener, deputy head of the culture department in the state of Tyrol, Artemis Vakianis, commercial director of the Wiener Festwochen and many more.

Further information at www.mdw.ac.at/ikm/kulturmanagement, [email protected] or +43 1 71155 DW3411.