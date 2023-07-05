Almost Dead, starring Natalia Oreiro, leads the week’s premieres

Almost Dead (2023/Argentina/Comedy/96 minutes) Watch trailer

María and Javi have been estranged for a long time. Until he receives a call from the other two cronies of the group, Paula and Lucas: María has only one month to live, December. So, Javi decides to return to Buenos Aires, to reunite with María, and with her friends Paula and Lucas, in this terminal situation. Love was always between them without the other knowing it. But now Javi has a girlfriend, the stunning Julieta, and his love for María belongs to the most intense of his past. Instead, Maria continues to love him. She asks her friend to join her in the last crazy 30 days of her life. Javi stays, but he doesn’t know what to do with his other life. He doesn’t want to lie to her and he doesn’t want to hurt her, and they both start a long web of lies and entanglements. María tries to find meaning in her life, or in her death. She goes on a crazy path towards the end, seeing what things have been pending and what is truly important. Javi, Paula and Lucas accompany her as best they can on this journey, while in Javi her love for María is reborn. Until everything explodes on Christmas Eve, at the last supper.

The night of the devil: the red door (2023/United States/Horror/107 minutes) Watch trailer

In The Night of the Demon: The Red Door, the original cast of the horror franchise returns for the final chapter of the terrifying Lambert family saga. To put an end to his demons once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must delve deeper into the Afterlife than ever before, confronting his family’s dark past and a host of new and more gruesome fears that lurk behind the red door.

My Dear Monster (2023/China/Animated-adventure/99 minutes) Watch trailer

A wise doctor named Bai Ze lives on an island that is located in the world of Kunlun. He is trying to perform a new spell with the intention of eradicating the dark spirits that are causing terrible evils in the minds of humans. His failed experiment causes the surroundings to be destroyed and the island elders end up banishing him. Seven years later, having improved his technique and advanced the project’s research, he decides to return and ask for another chance. (Source: Filmaffinity)

Cineclub Municipal Hugo del Carril

Special re-release:

The useless servant (2022/Argentina/Drama/73 minutes)

Luca, a taciturn real estate employee, works for a company interested in building housing on some old railway land. Faced with the bureaucracies that make it impossible for the work to progress, he turns to Deputy Cardone who gets involved in the business and makes him his figurehead. Blinded by his ambition, Luca does not notice a limitless fall.

