Alpha’s clone, the longest-lived participant and the unusual scene with the bidet in the bathroom

Began Big Brother Chile. El reality It takes place in the same Argentine house in which he was crowned Marcos Ginocchio, last winner of the competition.

The facilities were redecorated but Chilean participants are subject to the same rules than the Argentine version. Are 18 contestants who participate in Big Brother Chile: 10 women and 8 men.

The life stories of each participant can be seen totally free on Pluto TV.

For the Chilean version of Big Brother the rules are the same and the participants they chose in the casting are quite similar those that were in the local version.

There’s a older man with headscarfemulating the character of “Alpha”. This is Francisco, 61 years old. “I am a mechanic and I would like to be the father of the house,” he said when introducing himself.

Walter took care to clarify on his social networks that Alpha “there is only one.”

This Chilean edition also broke a record. It has the oldest participant. Is about Monica Ramos, 77 years old.

Finally, the house was modified a bit in terms of decoration, but some things stayed the same. They even left the bidet in the bathroom, something that Chilean players were surprised to find.

drivers of Big Brother Chile are Julio César Rodríguez and Diana Bolocco, who during the Sunday night they introduced the ten women and eight men competitors, with the most varied ages.

Big Brother Chile: the unusual scene with the bathroom bidet

An unusual scene big brother chile already travels the social networks. It happened in the bathroom of the house when a participant discovered the bidet.

“Look at this here, I I did not know this mini bathroom in my life I had seen this thing. So, I was discovering what it is and ‘cache’ that is to wash the ‘poto“” one participant told the other.

The images went viral in social networks.

Big Brother Chile, the girls look at a bidet with amazement, they had never seen it before…😳 pic.twitter.com/WKOiAH4P4e — Doctor House (@Bobmacoy) June 19, 2023

Where to see Big Brother Chile 2023

Big Brother Chile 2023 It is broadcast by the local television signal Chilevisión, from 10:30 p.m. local time. In Argentina, you can see from 11:30 p.m.

Besides, you can follow 24 live on Pluto TVas was done with the Argentine version of Big Brother 2022.





