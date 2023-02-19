LONDON – An even more competitive car and a lineup of drivers ready to give their all: this is the pairing on which the French Formula 1 team BWT Alpine, an offshoot of the Renault Group, is aiming for the 2023 season, after conquering the fourth place year in the constructors’ standings ahead of McLaren, preceded by Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Optimism is skyrocketing and the farewell of Fernando Alonso, who moved to Aston Martin, has not upset the plans of the manufacturer who has chosen Pierre Gasly to team up with his compatriot Esteban Ocon, creating an all-blue, white and red driver team .

The two will drive the A523 single-seater, presented in London with the “blessing” of the CEO of the Renault Group Luca de Meo, who reiterated how Formula 1 remains fundamental for the ambitious objectives of the Renaulution plan: a corporate strategy where every single brand under the The wing of the Lozenge has been positioned in the best possible way to allow its development by carving out a precise role for it. It’s up to Alpine to take on the role of the sportiest brand and also drive electrification, transferring the same gritty character of the single-seaters to the future battery-powered road models of the House.

“I can’t wait for the 2023 season to start and look forward to seeing BWT Alpine continue its impressive journey. Since joining the Circus I have seen clear and tangible progress and now, with two French riders representing the brand, another chapter begins,” said de Meo.

The new A523 was developed at dedicated sites in Enstone (England) and Viry-Châtillon (France). It uses the Renault E-Tech RE23 unit for propulsion and boasts numerous modifications compared to the previous one capable of making it even more performing. Starting with the improvements in the suspension architecture, up to the optimization of the engine and an increase in aerodynamic efficiency.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal of BWT Alpine who reports to the CEO of the brand Laurent Rossi, is confident that the road taken is the right one. Not an easy goal, but not impossible either, is to make the team progress towards the top of the grid and enter the contention for the championship titles within 100 races.

Meanwhile, giving us their first impressions of the A523, Gasly and Ocon said they were confident it would “go strong and be fantastic”. However, this is not only on the track, because with its unmistakable livery, which will be all pink in the first three Grands Prix of the season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, the new single-seater will also compete to demonstrate the values ​​of the Alpine’s Rac(H)er program launched last July. It has the former French footballer Zinedine Zidane as its ambassador and aims to combat preconceptions and prejudices against women in motorsport and the automotive sector.