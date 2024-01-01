Already 8,000 artists have signed a petition against Depardieu

© AFP

In 48 hours, around 8,000 artists signed the opinion piece with which the collective ‘Cerveaux non disponibles’ responded to the expression of support for the French actor Gérard Depardieu.

The signatories include the Brussels singer Angèle, while actor Benoit Poelvoorde was among the sixty celebrities who denounced the “lynching” of Depardieu in the first text.

The petition was closed on Sunday evening, the collective announced on X. On Christmas, the text by Poelvoorde and co appeared in Le Figaro, after French President Emmanuel Macron had previously defended the 75-year-old Depardieu. The actor has been accused by several women of sexual assault or rape, but denies all allegations.

READ ALSO. Swiss public broadcaster removes films by Depardieu from catalog (temporarily).

The collective states that the article in Le Figaro and Macron’s statements spit in the face of not only Depardieu’s victims, but all victims of sexist and sexual violence. “It is a sinister and perfect illustration of the world as it used to be, refusing to change things,” it adds.

In the meantime, several signatories of the original letter of support have already distanced themselves, including Carole Bouquet, Nadine Trintignant and Gérard Darmon. Behind the initiative was a virtually unknown actor, Yannis Ezziadi, a columnist for the ultra-conservative magazine Causeur and a good friend of Julie Depardieu, the actor’s daughter.

On the news site Mediapart, which also published the text of ‘Cerveaux non disponibles’, a new opinion piece appeared on Sunday, signed by around seventy names from the French film world. “No one wants to erase the artist, but Gérard Depardieu’s talent does not justify the undignity of his behavior.”

READ ALSO. Angèle and 2,500 other artists signed a response to a statement of support for Depardieu: “This is spitting in the face of the victims”