Also on RTL Crime: Western series “Dark Winds” is coming to RTL+

7/31/2023 1:42 p.m

There are already two seasons of “Dark Winds”, now RTL has secured the rights to show the series soon on RTL Crime and RTL+. Executive producers include Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin and film legend Robert Redford.

A masterpiece of suspense that will captivate viewers: “Dark Winds – Der Wind des Bösen”. In September, the hit six-part US series is coming to Germany. RTL Crime secured the coveted exclusive rights to the first and second seasons. The atmospheric western mystery thriller series tells the story of two indigenous police officers trying to solve a gruesome double murder.

1971 in the American Southwest: Police Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Navajo tribal police force and his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) must solve a seemingly unrelated double homicide. As they try to get closer to the truth, the two police officers are confronted with trauma from their past. Together they battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons… Also starring are Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten and Deanna Allison.

Season two is currently airing in the US

The six-part first season is created by Graham Roland and directed by Chris Eyre. Executive producers include Game of Thrones author George RR Martin and Oscar winner Robert Redford. Also executive producing are Anne Hillerman, Tina Elmo, Vince Gerardis, Chris Eyre and Vince Calandra.

Dark Winds is based on the best-selling Leaphorn & Chee novel by author Tony Hillerman. Just over a week after the premiere of season 1 in June 2022, the US broadcaster AMC decided to extend the western series for a second season, which premiered in the US last week.

RTL Crime shows season 1 in a German premiere from September 12 every Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. All episodes are then also available for retrieval on RTL+.