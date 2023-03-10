After an extensive pursuit, police officers arrested a man accused of carrying out a series of robberies in Alta Gracia.

The thief stole in different areas of the city. As reported by the local outlet Resumen de la Región, one of the victims left a business located on Paraguay street and was approached by the man.

The outlet claimed that the man was stealing while he was accompanied by his 5-year-old daughter, who also witnessed her father’s arrest.

One of the assaulted people notified the police, who mounted an extensive operation through different neighborhoods.

They managed to catch him while he was in his black Ford Focus car, at the corner of Avenida del Virrey Liniers and Hipólito Yrigoyen, in the Cámara neighborhood.

